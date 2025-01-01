The open mailbox with raised flag emoji shows an open mailbox with a letter inside and a little red flag raised at the side. This indicates that the letter sitting in the mailbox is ready to be mailed to its recipient and is just waiting for the magical moment when the mail carrier picks it up.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.