I’m sending this letter with love! The love letter emoji is the perfect way to express your love for someone. The emoji shows a white envelope sealed with a red heart. This emoji may frequently be used by pen pals that are secret lovers and can’t see each other in person. Your grandma or mom may also use it if you haven’t seen them in a while! Use this emoji when writing about love or sending off some affection and romance. Example: “Romeo, I wish I could be there to kiss you. Sending love from a distance 💌”

Keywords: heart, letter, love, mail

Codepoints: 1F48C

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )