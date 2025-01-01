Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Celebrations / Holidays
    3. »
  3. Valentine's Day
    4. »
  4. Love letter
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Hearts / Emotion
    3. »
  3. Love letter
YayText!

Love letter

I’m sending this letter with love! The love letter emoji is the perfect way to express your love for someone. The emoji shows a white envelope sealed with a red heart. This emoji may frequently be used by pen pals that are secret lovers and can’t see each other in person. Your grandma or mom may also use it if you haven’t seen them in a while! Use this emoji when writing about love or sending off some affection and romance. Example: “Romeo, I wish I could be there to kiss you. Sending love from a distance 💌”

Keywords: heart, letter, love, mail
Codepoints: 1F48C
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • ✉️ envelope
    The envelope emoji is of a closed white envelope. Maybe it contains an ordinary bill… but maybe, just maybe, there’s a sweet birthday card inside!
  • 📨 incoming envelope
    You’ve got mail. Make sure to check your inbox. The incoming envelope emoji shows an envelope on the move. The incoming envelope emoji is often used when talking about email, snail mail, letters, postal services, or instant messages.
  • 📮 postbox
    If you’re sending a letter, make sure to put a stamp on it before putting it in the postbox. The postbox emoji is used when talking about mail, the postal service, or even a penpal.
  • 📩 envelope with arrow
    Incoming! The envelope with arrow emoji is used to symbolize mail in all forms; digital and physical. Use this emoji when you receive a letter, message, or email from someone.
  • 📧 e-mail
    The e-mail emoji shows a closed envelope with a big “E” or "@" on the front of it. Use this emoji when talking about email of all kinds: corporate professional to silly emails between friends.
  • 😚 kissing face with closed eyes
    Pucker up buttercup. I really want to kiss you. This emoji means you’re ready to come in for a loving smooch on the lips.
  • 🏩 love hotel
    Single? You may have the wrong reservation. The love hotel is for couples looking for some intimate alone time. A love hotel plays up a couple’s sexual fantasy and creates a romantic and private space from them to love on each other. Hopefully the walls are soundproof.
  • 💑 couple with heart
    Aw, how cute! This emoji shows two people with a heart between them. It can show two people in love, or that love is growing between them.
  • 💘 heart with arrow
    This lovestruck Romeo has been shot through the heart! Maybe a secret valentine’s got a crush on you? An arrow slung by Cupid provokes passion and love. A heart caught in cupid's crossfire.
  • 🥰 smiling face with hearts
    Sometimes a single heart just isn’t enough. The smiling face with hearts is a sign that you infatuated with someone. A declaration of your pure love!
  • 💕 two hearts
    The two hearts emoji depicts two small hearts next to each other, not moving. These hearts are best for flirty relationships where neither of you are ready to move to the red heart emoji just yet.
  • 💝 heart with ribbon
    A heart wrapped in a bow with a ribbon is the perfect symbol of the gift of love. It’s basically Valentine’s day as an emoji but instead of random chocolates, you get the great present of the person who sent it.
  • 💔 broken heart
    The Broken Heart emoji is just that; the broken, ripped-down-the-middle variation of the full, red heart emoji. How can you mend this broken heart? Time. Time heals all wounds.
  • 📙 orange book
    Your book club is going to love this one. The Orange Book emoji shows a closed, orange book and is generally used in conversations about reading, learning, or school.
  • 💓 beating heart
    Is that the sound of your heart beating? A heartbeat increases during exercise, when you are anxious, or when you are aroused. This emoji shows that the heart is beating rapidly. Thump thump.
  • 💗 growing heart
    This heart represents expanding love. A growing heart is what the world needs. Gushing over something that just makes you happy? Feeling loved and adored? This emoji can show all that and more.
  • 📔 notebook with decorative cover
    The notebook with decorative cover is not like other notebooks: it’s got a simple and elegant design on the front.
  • 💒 wedding
    Love must be in the air if a wedding is happening. The bride and groom are getting married. The wedding emoji is commonly used when referring to a wedding chapel, or a pair of love birds tying the knot. Just make sure not to wear white to the wedding unless you're the soon to be Mrs.
  • 😻 smiling cat with heart-eyes
    The Smiling Cat with Heart Eyes is the cute, animal version of the smiling face with heart eyes emoji and features a cat with a wide smile and hearts where eyes should be. Oh my this cat admires you. Meow love.
  • 📤 outbox tray
    The outbox tray is an open-top tray with a red “up” arrow above it, indicating that anything in the tray is going to be sent out rather than received.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText