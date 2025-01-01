Are the wedding bells ringing? Love must be in the air. The wedding emoji shows a structure with a front door, windows and a cross on the roof. While the specific style varies by emoji keyboard, many versions show a pink building with a heart on it, signifying love. The wedding emoji is commonly used when talking about a wedding chapel, or a pair of love birds tying the knot. Use this emoji when you want to chat about the bride and groom, marriage, love, or wedding planning. Example: John and Kim get married on Friday 💒. What should I wear?

Keywords: chapel, romance, wedding

Codepoints: 1F492

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )