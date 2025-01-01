A prince is the royal son of the king. This emoji is fit for his royal majesty and the monarch. The prince emoji shows a person wearing a royal crown covered in jewels. This emoji comes in different skin tones. The prince emoji is associated with the royal family, a monarch, power, wealth, and a kingdom. Use this emoji when talking about something or someone that is royal. Example: If I kiss a frog, will it really turn into a 🤴
