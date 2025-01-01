Try as hard as you can, you’ll never be able to make this emoji laugh. The guard emoji is a British guard fit to protect the queen. This guard is loyal to the royal family, sworn to protect...so it can protect your inbox from any enemies. Use the guard emoji to describe a defender, or someone watching out for something. It could also be used to describe a royal guard in Great Britain. Example: “My 6lb chihuahua thinks he is a 💂for the queen. He always barks when large men walk near me”

Copy

Keywords: guard

Codepoints: 1F482

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )