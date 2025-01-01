Home

Emoji

British Foot Guard

Try as hard as you can, you’ll never be able to make this emoji laugh. The guard emoji is a British guard fit to protect the queen. This guard is loyal to the royal family, sworn to protect...so it can protect your inbox from any enemies. Use the guard emoji to describe a defender, or someone watching out for something. It could also be used to describe a royal guard in Great Britain. Example: “My 6lb chihuahua thinks he is a 💂for the queen. He always barks when large men walk near me”

Keywords: guard
Codepoints: 1F482
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 👸 princess
    Beautiful, powerful, and royal, a princess could be next in line for the throne and her crown is worth lots of money. The princess will be queen one day, so bow down.
  • 🦹 supervillain
    A devious emoji, the supervillain was sent to cause chaos, destruction and take part in all things evil.
  • raised fist
    This emoji is commonly used to show that you stand in solidarity with an idea. It’s often used among those protesting injustices and supporting a movement.
  • 🤴 prince
    His royal highness, the prince has arrived. This majestic emoji is dripping in royalty, wealth and power over a kingdom. It’s an emoji fit for a monarch. He could be next in line for the throne.
  • 🤛 🤜 fists facing left and right
    Are you throwing a punch? Or are you just saying hello? The left-facing and right-facing fist emojis are used in both context, or just to talk about an actual fist.
  • 🦸 superhero
    It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the superhero emoji. Complete with a mask and cape, the superhero emoji is here to save the day!
  • 🤹 person juggling
    Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
  • 🙇 bowing person
    A symbol of respect. The person bowing emoji shows that someone is humbling themselves or honoring something.
  • 🧙 mage
    The mage emoji is a wizard with a magical staff. Watch out! You don’t want to get on their bad side.
  • 👋 waving hand
    The waving hand emoji may be waving hello or goodbye, but is a great accompaniment to both in a text message!
  • 🇹🇦 flag: Tristan da Cunha
    The flag emoji for Tristan da Cunha features a navy background with the Union Jack symbol in the top left corner. The flag also features the coat of arms of Tristan da Cunha.
  • 🧑‍⚖️ judge
    Order in the court! The judge is here to uphold the law in the courtroom and make some important decisions. The judge makes the ruling of the law, so make sure to show them some respect.
  • 🙌 raising hands
    The Raising Hands emoji features two hands lifted toward the sky, with the palms facing outwards and the thumbs almost touching.
  • 🤷 shrugging
    This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
  • 🦾 mechanical arm
    The mechanical arm emoji depicts a robot or computerized arm flexing with a fist. It can be used in any context having to do with biotechnology, cyborgs, or advanced prosthetics.
  • 🙏 folded hands
    These folded hands are also known as the prayer hands emoji. Usually accompanied by a prayer to God or a wish to the universe, these hands show hopefulness in the face of adversity.
  • 🇧🇲 flag: Bermuda
    The flag of Bermuda emoji consists of a Union Jack in the upper left hand corner of red background, and the coat-of-arms of Bermuda on the right.
  • 🇸🇯 flag: Svalbard & Jan Mayen
    The Svalbard & Jan Mayen flag emoji displays a red background with a navy-blue cross off centered favoring the left side. The navy-blue cross is outlined in white.
  • 🤚 raised back of hand
    Not to be confused with the front of the hand, this is the back of the hand. It can be used to show you are raising your hand agreeing with something.
  • 🤝 handshake
    The handshake emoji depicts two hands coming together in agreement over something. Maybe they closed a business deal, or maybe they reached consensus about what movie to watch tonight.

