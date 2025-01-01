Home

YayText!

Shrugging Emojis

The person is shrugging because they don’t know, don’t understand, are disregarding you — some emojis seem more aggressive than others — or have something to say but just don’t want to comment. This aloof or indifferent gesture can communicate its uncertainty in multiple genders, skin tones, and shirt colors.

Keywords: doubt, ignorance, indifference, person shrugging, shrug
Codepoints: 1F937
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
  • 🤹 person juggling
    Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
  • 🧘 meditating in lotus position
    This person in lotus position is sitting with their legs crossed in a truly zen’d out meditative pose. I hope they find their higher meaning.
  • 🧎 person kneeling
    Down on your knees! No, you’re not being arrested… not yet, anyway. Is this person asking for forgiveness, taking a break, or praying? You decide!
  • 🙇 bowing person
    A symbol of respect. The person bowing emoji shows that someone is humbling themselves or honoring something.
  • 🛀 person taking bath
    Rub a dub dub, person taking bath emoji in the tub! This emoji depicts an individual soaking in a clawfoot bathtub bubble bath, and comes in multiple genders and skin tones.
  • 🤸 person cartwheeling
    Rumor has it, it’s impossible to frown while doing a cartwheel. This joyful emoji depicts the simple flip reminiscent of childhood happiness.
  • 🏄 surfer
    Cowabunga, dudes! This person surfing emoji is proof that anyone can harness the power of the waves. Gnarly!
  • 🤼 people wrestling
    The people wrestling emoji features two people ready to compete in a wrestling match. These two wrestlers stand opposed to one another wearing singlets and waiting for the ref to blow the whistle.
      • 🤼‍♂️ men wrestling
        • 🤼‍♀️ women wrestling
        • 👲 person with skullcap
          This person with skullcap emoji shows a cute little dude wearing a Chinese hat known as a gua pi mao.
        • 👴 old man
          Classic grandpa here with his gray hair, balding head and forehead wrinkles.
        • 🧙 mage
          The mage emoji is a wizard with a magical staff. Watch out! You don’t want to get on their bad side.
        • 🏋️ weightlifter
          Do you even lift? Those with a love for fitness, weight lifting and protein shakes can probably relate to this strong emoji.
        • 💁 person tipping hand
          I have a suggestion! The person tipping hand emoji is a gesture meaning that someone is about to say something or have a conversation. It’s a positive conversation, so don’t worry, you aren't in trouble.
        • 🤦 facepalming
          Wow! How embarrassing. Are you in disbelief that something just happened? Did something or someone make a really dumb decision? Are you frustrated or embarrassed? This is the perfect emoji for you.
        • 🙆 person gesturing "ok"
          You are A-ok and have permission to move along. Use this emoji to agree with someone, to grant permission to something or to say “ok”
        • 🧒 child
          This emoji head features the face of a gender-neutral child.
        • 🧑‍🦯 blind person with white cane
          The person with white cane emoji shows a person with visual impairments using a walking stick to guide their movements. Use this emoji when speaking about how to make accommodations for people with visual disabilities.
        • 🚶 person walking
          The person walking emoji depicts an individual on the move, but not quite on the run. They may be sauntering through the park, taking a leisurely walk to the coffee shop or are strolling into work just in the knick of time.
        • 🧑‍⚖️ judge
          Order in the court! The judge is here to uphold the law in the courtroom and make some important decisions. The judge makes the ruling of the law, so make sure to show them some respect.
        • 👸 princess
          Beautiful, powerful, and royal, a princess could be next in line for the throne and her crown is worth lots of money. The princess will be queen one day, so bow down.

        YayText