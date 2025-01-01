The person is shrugging because they don’t know, don’t understand, are disregarding you — some emojis seem more aggressive than others — or have something to say but just don’t want to comment. This aloof or indifferent gesture can communicate its uncertainty in multiple genders, skin tones, and shirt colors.

Copy

Keywords: doubt, ignorance, indifference, person shrugging, shrug

Codepoints: 1F937

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )