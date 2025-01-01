The person is shrugging because they don’t know, don’t understand, are disregarding you — some emojis seem more aggressive than others — or have something to say but just don’t want to comment. This aloof or indifferent gesture can communicate its uncertainty in multiple genders, skin tones, and shirt colors.
