Is it love or is it friendship? The people holding hands emoji can be an expression of romance or just a symbol to show your care for someone. The people holding hands emoji shows two people standing up and holding hands. These emojis come in different combinations of gender and skin tones. The people holding hands emoji can be used by all to express love, regardless of sexual preference and gender expression. This emoji is a popular choice for those expressing straight and LGBTQ pride. Use this emoji when you want to express a feeling of love, companionship, relationships, friendship and care. Example “Brad is going to marry John on Saturday. Love is Love 👬”

Keywords: couple, hand, hold, holding hands, people holding hands, person

Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F91D 200D 1F9D1

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )