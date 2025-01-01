The two hearts emoji shows two small hearts close together. It’s similar to the revolving hearts emoji but does not indicate that there is any movement. These hearts are best suited for flirty situations where someone new and special makes your heart feel fluttery. Couple it with the butterfly emoji to really display your full feelings of attraction.

Keywords: love, two hearts

Codepoints: 1F495

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )