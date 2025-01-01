Home

Two hearts

The two hearts emoji shows two small hearts close together. It’s similar to the revolving hearts emoji but does not indicate that there is any movement. These hearts are best suited for flirty situations where someone new and special makes your heart feel fluttery. Couple it with the butterfly emoji to really display your full feelings of attraction.

Keywords: love, two hearts
Codepoints: 1F495
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 💞 revolving hearts
    The revolving hearts emoji shows two small hearts in motion, orbiting each other. Use this emoji when you’re in a partnership that makes you feel like your hearts are intertwined. (Aww!)
  • 💔 broken heart
    The Broken Heart emoji is just that; the broken, ripped-down-the-middle variation of the full, red heart emoji. How can you mend this broken heart? Time. Time heals all wounds.
  • 🏩 love hotel
    Single? You may have the wrong reservation. The love hotel is for couples looking for some intimate alone time. A love hotel plays up a couple’s sexual fantasy and creates a romantic and private space from them to love on each other. Hopefully the walls are soundproof.
  • 💗 growing heart
    This heart represents expanding love. A growing heart is what the world needs. Gushing over something that just makes you happy? Feeling loved and adored? This emoji can show all that and more.
  • 🥰 smiling face with hearts
    Sometimes a single heart just isn’t enough. The smiling face with hearts is a sign that you infatuated with someone. A declaration of your pure love!
  • 💑 couple with heart
    Aw, how cute! This emoji shows two people with a heart between them. It can show two people in love, or that love is growing between them.
  • 💓 beating heart
    Is that the sound of your heart beating? A heartbeat increases during exercise, when you are anxious, or when you are aroused. This emoji shows that the heart is beating rapidly. Thump thump.
  • 😚 kissing face with closed eyes
    Pucker up buttercup. I really want to kiss you. This emoji means you’re ready to come in for a loving smooch on the lips.
  • 💏 kiss
    The Kiss emoji features two people with closed eyes and puckered lips, leaning toward each other as if about to embrace.
  • 😙 kissing face with smiling eyes
    I just want to kiss that cute little baby, he’s so sweet! This face looks like it’s whistling but its lips are in fact puckered up and ready to kiss, in a friendly way. While this emoji can be flirty, it gives off more of a friendly feeling of love or affection.
  • 🫀 anatomical heart
    Sometimes a cute little red heart just isn’t enough. Use the anatomical heart to show that your feelings for someone are as real as this beating heart. They pump blood through your body’s veins and you can’t live without them. Or you just might need a heart doctor.
  • 💟 heart decoration
    The Heart Decoration emoji features a boxy shape with a heart-shaped cut out in the middle.
  • ♥️ heart suit
    The heart suit is represented by a red heart. If you are playing hearts, wanting to play a game of cards, or generally just feeling lovey, then this is the emoji for you.
  • 💌 love letter
    Written and sealed with a heart. If you have a special pen pal, this romantic love letter emoji may come up in your conversations. It’s used to express feelings of love and affection.
  • 😗 kissing face
    Pucker up and give me a kiss. The kissing face emoji is a flirty one that can give off a feeling of romance or friendly love. Or it might just be your grandma in your messages excited to pinch and smooch your cheeks!
  • 💖 sparkling heart
    I love it and it’s fabulous. The shiny, blingy, glittery, sparky heart is a symbol of all things, sweet, loving, and good. It’s so lovely that it sparkles and shines.
  • 💙 blue heart
    A blue heart. The color of the sky, ice, and blueberries. Can also be used to show support for doctors, nurses, police, and other essential workers.
  • 😻 smiling cat with heart-eyes
    The Smiling Cat with Heart Eyes is the cute, animal version of the smiling face with heart eyes emoji and features a cat with a wide smile and hearts where eyes should be. Oh my this cat admires you. Meow love.
  • 💝 heart with ribbon
    A heart wrapped in a bow with a ribbon is the perfect symbol of the gift of love. It’s basically Valentine’s day as an emoji but instead of random chocolates, you get the great present of the person who sent it.
  • 💥 collision
    Boom. Pow! The collision emoji is meant to convey a physical impact, but it certainly makes an energy impact in any text. Explosion!

