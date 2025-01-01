This emoji (although not as frequently used as its regular heart eyes counterpart) is a great way to portray “love it!” or “that looks good!” This cute kitty is commonly sent to friends, family or anyone you feel is close to you, as it is a loving way to show admiration, affection or just general positivity.
