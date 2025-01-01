Home

Smiling cat with heart-eyes

This emoji (although not as frequently used as its regular heart eyes counterpart) is a great way to portray “love it!” or “that looks good!” This cute kitty is commonly sent to friends, family or anyone you feel is close to you, as it is a loving way to show admiration, affection or just general positivity.

Keywords: cat, eye, face, heart, love, smile, smiling cat with heart-eyes
Codepoints: 1F63B
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 😍 smiling face with heart-eyes
    I’m so in love with you...but I’m in more love with this large pizza you got me! Hearts in your eyes means that you are in love with whatever you are looking at.
  • 🥰 smiling face with hearts
    Sometimes a single heart just isn’t enough. The smiling face with hearts is a sign that you infatuated with someone. A declaration of your pure love!
  • 💗 growing heart
    This heart represents expanding love. A growing heart is what the world needs. Gushing over something that just makes you happy? Feeling loved and adored? This emoji can show all that and more.
  • 💖 sparkling heart
    I love it and it’s fabulous. The shiny, blingy, glittery, sparky heart is a symbol of all things, sweet, loving, and good. It’s so lovely that it sparkles and shines.
  • 😚 kissing face with closed eyes
    Pucker up buttercup. I really want to kiss you. This emoji means you’re ready to come in for a loving smooch on the lips.
  • 😼 cat with wry smile
    What are you doing sneaky cat? Are you getting ready to steal another fish from the market!? A smirking kitty-cat who definitely knows something it shouldn’t. This yellow cat has its eyebrows lowered and a little naughty half-smile on its face.
  • 🫀 anatomical heart
    Sometimes a cute little red heart just isn’t enough. Use the anatomical heart to show that your feelings for someone are as real as this beating heart. They pump blood through your body’s veins and you can’t live without them. Or you just might need a heart doctor.
  • 💏 kiss
    The Kiss emoji features two people with closed eyes and puckered lips, leaning toward each other as if about to embrace.
  • 😗 kissing face
    Pucker up and give me a kiss. The kissing face emoji is a flirty one that can give off a feeling of romance or friendly love. Or it might just be your grandma in your messages excited to pinch and smooch your cheeks!
  • 💓 beating heart
    Is that the sound of your heart beating? A heartbeat increases during exercise, when you are anxious, or when you are aroused. This emoji shows that the heart is beating rapidly. Thump thump.
  • 😿 crying cat
    This sad yellow kitty is in distress. The crying cat emoji sheds a single tear to express sadness. Perhaps this cat just found out about about an upcoming vet appointment. Meow meow. It will be okay crying cat.
  • 💔 broken heart
    The Broken Heart emoji is just that; the broken, ripped-down-the-middle variation of the full, red heart emoji. How can you mend this broken heart? Time. Time heals all wounds.
  • 💕 two hearts
    The two hearts emoji depicts two small hearts next to each other, not moving. These hearts are best for flirty relationships where neither of you are ready to move to the red heart emoji just yet.
  • 😃 grinning face with big eyes
    What’s this emoji so happy about? Sometimes this grinning wide-eyed emoji is used to show happiness, but can also be used to be creepy or show sarcasm.
  • 💑 couple with heart
    Aw, how cute! This emoji shows two people with a heart between them. It can show two people in love, or that love is growing between them.
  • 💝 heart with ribbon
    A heart wrapped in a bow with a ribbon is the perfect symbol of the gift of love. It’s basically Valentine’s day as an emoji but instead of random chocolates, you get the great present of the person who sent it.
  • ❣️ heart exclamation
    The heart exclamation emoji is the cuter and more decorative version of its counterpart, adding more heartfelt emotion to your message. This is not a heart. Its a "HEART!!!!"
  • 😙 kissing face with smiling eyes
    I just want to kiss that cute little baby, he’s so sweet! This face looks like it’s whistling but its lips are in fact puckered up and ready to kiss, in a friendly way. While this emoji can be flirty, it gives off more of a friendly feeling of love or affection.
  • 🙀 weary cat
    What in the heck is going on? I can’t believe this! Cats are usually pretty calm animals but this one is so worried, maybe even shocked! We might have a problem. Has this scaredy cat seen a ghost?
  • 💌 love letter
    Written and sealed with a heart. If you have a special pen pal, this romantic love letter emoji may come up in your conversations. It’s used to express feelings of love and affection.

