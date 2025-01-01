Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Clothing / Accessories
    3. »
  3. Rescue worker’s helmet
YayText!

Rescue worker’s helmet

The rescue worker’s helmet emoji depicts a red helmet with a white cross on it and a chin strap. This type of helmet is usually worn by those who work in emergency medical rescue services, and can be used when referring to these types of people or medical emergencies in general.

Codepoints: 26D1 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • 🥼 lab coat
    The lab coat emoji is simply that; a long, white lab coat with buttons and pockets, usually meant for scientists.
  • 🪖 military helmet
    The military helmet is not found on all platforms, but when you encounter it, it should look like a green, rounded helmet with a chin strap. This emoji refers to anything military related.
  • 🎩 top hat
    A top hat is a fancy accessory worn by magicians, circus performers, and classy men in the 18th century. If you tap a top hat with a magic wand, a rabbit might come out.
  • 🧑‍🔬 scientist
    The scientist emoji showcases a bust of a person, wearing a white lab coat and safety glasses, while holding a beaker or test tube filled with liquid.
  • 💼 briefcase
    The briefcase emoji features a masculine, brown (possibly leather) bag, with a small handle and a closing mechanism, a lock or latch of some sort, to keep the case closed.
  • 🧢 billed cap
    The billed cap emoji depicts a traditional baseball cap with a long bill in front and a fitted cap. Use this emoji in the context of sports and athletic fashion.
  • 🤵 person in tuxedo
    Feeling fancy? The person wearing a tuxedo sure is! There must be a grand ball, wedding or special event nearby. The tuxedo is worn on special occasions.
  • 💄 lipstick
    The lipstick emoji shows the bullet of a tube a bright red lipstick. This emoji can be used when talking about getting ready to go out or soliciting advice about which shade of red suits you best.
  • 👢 woman’s boot
    Featured in a collection of emoji shoes, this woman’s boot is distinct by its extended ankle coverage or high top and its thick heel.
  • 🥿 flat shoe
    Stay practical with the flat shoe emoji. If heels aren’t your thing, go for this comfortable style.
  • 🧑‍⚕️ doctor, nurse, health worker
    Why is this emoji wearing a stethoscope? Because they are a health worker, of course. Going to the doctor? Send this emoji to let someone know.
  • 🧕 woman with headscarf
    The woman with headscarf emoji shows a female person wearing a scarf as a head covering. This could be used when chatting about modesty or referring to the act of wearing a hijab.
  • 👕 t-shirt
    T-shirts are comfy, casual and required in many places of business. No shoes, no shirt, no service. Use the t-shirt emoji when talking about clothing, fashion, athletic wear, or shopping.
  • 👞 man’s shoe
    Walking on sunshine? Or just walking to work? The man’s shoe emoji shows a man’s dress shoe. Use this emoji when talking about men’s footwear, men’s fashion, shopping, style, and shoes.
  • 📿 prayer beads
    The prayer beads emoji features a single strand of brown or red beads with a tassel hanging from the middle.
  • 💒 wedding
    Love must be in the air if a wedding is happening. The bride and groom are getting married. The wedding emoji is commonly used when referring to a wedding chapel, or a pair of love birds tying the knot. Just make sure not to wear white to the wedding unless you're the soon to be Mrs.
  • 🦺 safety vest
    The safety vest emoji shows a bright orange and neon yellow vest often worn by crossing guards, construction workers, and nighttime runners. Use the safety vest emoji to convey that safety is number one in your life.
  • 🧍 person standing
    The person standing emoji features a regular looking person, standing upright, wearing generic clothing.
  • 🅰️ A button (blood type)
    This white A inside a red box is the A button (blood type) emoji. It’s most appropriate for doctors, nurses, or medical students.
  • 🇲🇸 flag: Montserrat
    The Montserrat flag emoji shows a dark blue background with a Union Jack symbol in the top left corner. In the middle of the right side is an emblem of a woman holding a harp and a cross with a white outline.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText