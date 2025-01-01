Home

Doctor, Nurse, and Health Worker

This emoji shows a person wearing a medical coat and stethoscope around their neck and a friendly smile on their face. It can be used to represent a nurse, doctor, pharmacist or other health care worker. Any convo revolving around the medical field can use this emoji. Going to the doctor? Need a prescription? This emoji can communicate that and more.

Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 2695 FE0F
Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1)
0

Related emoji

  • 🩺 stethoscope
    Heading to the doctor’s office? You’ll most likely see a stethoscope around their neck. This an emoji symbolizes a doctor, medicine and health.
  • ⛑️ rescue worker’s helmet
    The rescue worker’s helmet emoji is a round red hardhat with a white cross on it, indicating that the person who wears it works in healthcare or in emergency medical rescue services.
  • 💊 pill
    Pills can be life saving or addictive. The pill emoji can represent medicine and health, but it can also represent a drug addiction. A doctor can prescribe a pill to treat a certain condition or illness.
  • 👷 construction worker
    What’s all that noise outside? It’s a bulldozer, jackhammer, and the sound of a new building going up. You can thank the construction worker for putting in the work to build it.
  • 🧑‍🎓 student graduating
    Congrats Grad! Well, if you haven’t graduated yet, you are still a student. You must be really smart, because you have a highschool or college education. Are you in an Ivy League University? How studious!
  • 💉 syringe
    The syringe emoji is a medical needle used to administer medicine or draw blood. This particular emoji could be used for routine appointment discussions or when talking about sinister doctors.
  • 🥼 lab coat
    The lab coat emoji is simply that; a long, white lab coat with buttons and pockets, usually meant for scientists.
  • 🧑‍💻 technologist
    This emoji shows a face peeping over a laptop. The technologist is hard at work with various backdrops, like a black screen with blue laptop, or a grey laptop.
  • 🏥 hospital
    The Hospital emoji features a large, predominantly white multifloored building, with many windows and a large red cross atop its uppermost floors.
  • 🧑‍🏭 factory worker
    The factory worker emoji shows people of all genders and skin tones wearing welding helmets and holding blowtorches. Whether they’re welding trophies or auto parts, these are some of the hardest working emojis out there.
  • 🫀 anatomical heart
    Sometimes a cute little red heart just isn’t enough. Use the anatomical heart to show that your feelings for someone are as real as this beating heart. They pump blood through your body’s veins and you can’t live without them. Or you just might need a heart doctor.
  • 😷 face with medical mask
    This face with medical mask is being careful not to spread or ingest germs by wearing a face-covering mask.
  • 🧑‍💼 office worker
    If you prefer to keep things professional, give the office worker emoji wearing business attire a try. The office worker emoji comes in a variety of skin tones and genders so that you can represent all your coworkers.
  • 🧑‍🏫 teacher
    The teacher thinks they are the smartest one in the classroom, but their students usually teach them a lesson. Teachers hold the school together. Without educators school wouldn’t be possible.
  • 💏 kiss
    The Kiss emoji features two people with closed eyes and puckered lips, leaning toward each other as if about to embrace.
  • 🩸 drop of blood
    The red drop of blood emoji shows a single drop of blood and can be used by medical professionals or hungry vampires.
  • 🤖 robot
    Domo Arigato Mr. Roboto. Is it here to take over the world or is the robot emoji, just a friend looking to help out the human race?
  • 📟 pager
    Even if the technology is outdated, the pager emoji is very much in the present. Use it when you’re feeling nostalgic for the digital communications of the past.
  • 💗 growing heart
    This heart represents expanding love. A growing heart is what the world needs. Gushing over something that just makes you happy? Feeling loved and adored? This emoji can show all that and more.
  • 🧑‍🌾 farmer
    The farmer emoji looks like they’re ready for a day working on the farm with their overalls and straw hat.

