This emoji shows a person wearing a medical coat and stethoscope around their neck and a friendly smile on their face. It can be used to represent a nurse, doctor, pharmacist or other health care worker. Any convo revolving around the medical field can use this emoji. Going to the doctor? Need a prescription? This emoji can communicate that and more.

Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 2695 FE0F

Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1 )