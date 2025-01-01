This emoji shows a person wearing a medical coat and stethoscope around their neck and a friendly smile on their face. It can be used to represent a nurse, doctor, pharmacist or other health care worker. Any convo revolving around the medical field can use this emoji. Going to the doctor? Need a prescription? This emoji can communicate that and more.
