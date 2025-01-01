Home

YayText!

Construction worker

Bulldozer, jackhammer, and lots of dirt means a construction site is near. This emoji shows the person who works on the site, building new things and tearing them down. The construction worker emoji shows a person with a yellow construction hat and a safety vest with yellow lines. The construction worker emoji comes in different skin tones to represent all the men and women who are hard at work on the consruction site. Use this emoji to describe a construction project, a construction worker, or to talk about someone who works hard and isn't afraid to get dirty. Example: “There is a new parking garage going up down the street. I feel bad for those construction workers 👷🏻 it’s so hot outside.”

Keywords: construction, hat, worker
Codepoints: 1F477
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🧑‍🏭 factory worker
    The factory worker emoji shows people of all genders and skin tones wearing welding helmets and holding blowtorches. Whether they’re welding trophies or auto parts, these are some of the hardest working emojis out there.
  • 🏗️ building construction
    This emoji is literally "under construction". It depicts a staple of construction sites, the crane, lifting a beam. This emoji can be used to talk about construction, building, or works in progress.
  • 🪂 parachute
    Watch out below! Skydivers are brave people who love falling from the skies. Without a parachute, they would be in very bad shape. Parachutes are life saving equipment.
  • 🧑‍💼 office worker
    If you prefer to keep things professional, give the office worker emoji wearing business attire a try. The office worker emoji comes in a variety of skin tones and genders so that you can represent all your coworkers.
  • 😫 tired face
    Are you feeling so tired you just want to scream? This emoji is for you. This type of tiredness comes with stress, headaches, frustration, and exhaustion from working too hard.
  • 🚧 construction
    The construction emoji shows two yellow and black flashing construction signs, indicating that there may be road work or other labor going on ahead. Use this emoji to tell others to use caution!
  • 🏛️ classical building
    Headed to ancient Rome? Taking an art history class? The classical building emoji is the go-to emoji for all things architecture.
  • 🚶 person walking
    The person walking emoji depicts an individual on the move, but not quite on the run. They may be sauntering through the park, taking a leisurely walk to the coffee shop or are strolling into work just in the knick of time.
  • 🏢 office building
    Headed to work? The office building caters to many employees that work from 9 to 5 to get a paycheck. The office building emoji may have lots of tiny cubicles inside. You will probably see this emoji pop up from the CEO on a group email, team meeting, or business powerpoint.
  • 🏭 factory
    Assembly lines, robots, and machinery all make automated production possible. A factory is home to the mass production of food, clothing, cars, technology, medicines, and any other mass produced product you can think of. Factories also provide jobs for workers who operate the machines.
  • 🛣️ motorway
    Vroom! Watch out for the speeding cars. The motorway emoji represents an interstate, highway, freeway, or other wide-open roads for vehicles to travel on. Try not to get stuck in traffic, and make sure to follow the road signs or you might just get a speeding ticket.
  • 💇 person getting haircut
    Snip, snip getting a new look or just trimming down your hair? This emoji is often used by barbers, hair stylings, and people who need hair cuts. Use this emoji to let your friends know you're heading to the barbershop or salon.
  • 🏫 school
    Time to get to class! This emoji depicts school building, with a clock on the front, reminding you not to be late.
  • 🌐 globe with meridians
    It’s a global affair, the business is going to expand. The globe with meridians emoji gives off a professional tone of global impact. It’s an icon representing partnerships and international moves over latitude and longitude lines around the world.
  • 🧖 person in steamy room
    Did someone say spa day? Or are you just in a steamy situation? Either way, this emoji works to describe both.
  • 🧑‍⚖️ judge
    Order in the court! The judge is here to uphold the law in the courtroom and make some important decisions. The judge makes the ruling of the law, so make sure to show them some respect.
  • ✂️ scissors
    Everyone knows you should never run with scissors, but you have to be careful not to run your mouth with the scissors emoji.
  • 🧑‍🌾 farmer
    The farmer emoji looks like they’re ready for a day working on the farm with their overalls and straw hat.
  • 🚋 tram car
    The tram car emoji shows a side-view of a singular tram car. I wonder where it’s going.
  • ⛰️ mountain
    The mountain emoji shows a giant mountain or group of mountains, ripe for climbing, hiking, or just admiring.

