Bulldozer, jackhammer, and lots of dirt means a construction site is near. This emoji shows the person who works on the site, building new things and tearing them down. The construction worker emoji shows a person with a yellow construction hat and a safety vest with yellow lines. The construction worker emoji comes in different skin tones to represent all the men and women who are hard at work on the consruction site. Use this emoji to describe a construction project, a construction worker, or to talk about someone who works hard and isn't afraid to get dirty. Example: “There is a new parking garage going up down the street. I feel bad for those construction workers 👷🏻 it’s so hot outside.”

Keywords: construction, hat, worker

Codepoints: 1F477

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )