The yellow crane can be seen on most construction sites, doing what this emoji is doing. It is shown carrying a red beam, and is symbol for doing construction on a house or other building. It can be used next to building emojis to show work is being done.

Copy

Codepoints: 1F3D7 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )