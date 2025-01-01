The factory worker emojis are hard at work in factories producing many of the things we use every day. Watch out, these factory worker emojis have blowtorches, so don’t get too close unless you’re wearing a protective helmet like they are. The factory worker emoji comes in all skin tones and genders, and is an apt addition to any text that says “Don’t call, I’m at work.”
