Factory worker

The factory worker emojis are hard at work in factories producing many of the things we use every day. Watch out, these factory worker emojis have blowtorches, so don’t get too close unless you’re wearing a protective helmet like they are. The factory worker emoji comes in all skin tones and genders, and is an apt addition to any text that says “Don’t call, I’m at work.”

Keywords: assembly, factory, industrial, worker
Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F3ED
Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1)
Related emoji

  • 🧑‍💼 office worker
    If you prefer to keep things professional, give the office worker emoji wearing business attire a try. The office worker emoji comes in a variety of skin tones and genders so that you can represent all your coworkers.
  • 👷 construction worker
    What’s all that noise outside? It’s a bulldozer, jackhammer, and the sound of a new building going up. You can thank the construction worker for putting in the work to build it.
  • 🏢 office building
    Headed to work? The office building caters to many employees that work from 9 to 5 to get a paycheck. The office building emoji may have lots of tiny cubicles inside. You will probably see this emoji pop up from the CEO on a group email, team meeting, or business powerpoint.
  • 🏭 factory
    Assembly lines, robots, and machinery all make automated production possible. A factory is home to the mass production of food, clothing, cars, technology, medicines, and any other mass produced product you can think of. Factories also provide jobs for workers who operate the machines.
  • 💊 pill
    Pills can be life saving or addictive. The pill emoji can represent medicine and health, but it can also represent a drug addiction. A doctor can prescribe a pill to treat a certain condition or illness.
  • 👸 princess
    Beautiful, powerful, and royal, a princess could be next in line for the throne and her crown is worth lots of money. The princess will be queen one day, so bow down.
  • 🧑‍🌾 farmer
    The farmer emoji looks like they’re ready for a day working on the farm with their overalls and straw hat.
  • 🦿 mechanical leg
    The mechanical leg emoji shows a robotic leg with a semi-bent knee. It can be used in the context of robotics, biotechnology, or any time you talk about prosthetic limbs.
  • 🏛️ classical building
    Headed to ancient Rome? Taking an art history class? The classical building emoji is the go-to emoji for all things architecture.
  • 🧑‍⚖️ judge
    Order in the court! The judge is here to uphold the law in the courtroom and make some important decisions. The judge makes the ruling of the law, so make sure to show them some respect.
  • 🚶 person walking
    The person walking emoji depicts an individual on the move, but not quite on the run. They may be sauntering through the park, taking a leisurely walk to the coffee shop or are strolling into work just in the knick of time.
  • ✂️ scissors
    Everyone knows you should never run with scissors, but you have to be careful not to run your mouth with the scissors emoji.
  • raised fist
    This emoji is commonly used to show that you stand in solidarity with an idea. It’s often used among those protesting injustices and supporting a movement.
  • 🤼 people wrestling
    The people wrestling emoji features two people ready to compete in a wrestling match. These two wrestlers stand opposed to one another wearing singlets and waiting for the ref to blow the whistle.
      • 🤼‍♂️ men wrestling
        • 🤼‍♀️ women wrestling
        • 🤛 🤜 fists facing left and right
          Are you throwing a punch? Or are you just saying hello? The left-facing and right-facing fist emojis are used in both context, or just to talk about an actual fist.
        • 🧱 brick
          “She’s a brick…house.” Use the brick emoji to describe someone in this way or literally as the building blocks they are.
        • 🏗️ building construction
          This emoji is literally "under construction". It depicts a staple of construction sites, the crane, lifting a beam. This emoji can be used to talk about construction, building, or works in progress.
        • 💅 nail polish
          Time to get a little prim and proper with a nice new manicure. Let’s get those nails polished. Do you prefer pink? Or a different color?
        • 🧖 person in steamy room
          Did someone say spa day? Or are you just in a steamy situation? Either way, this emoji works to describe both.
        • 👨 man
          Is it really a man’s world? The man emoji represents men of all different shapes and sizes. This emoji could be used to talk about someone’s boyfriend, husband, son, brother, uncle, male-coworker, or male-friend. This emoji is also used when talking about something that specifically has to do with men.

        YayText