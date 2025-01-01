Are you ready to mass produce a product? You’ll need to find a factory. Factories make automated mass production possible. The factory emoji shows a commercial structure with tall cylinder smoke stacks coming from the top of it. The color and style of the factory varies by the emoji keyboard. The factory emoji is associated with assembly lines, robots, machinery, and the mass production of products like food, clothing, cars, technology, and medicines. This emoji can also be used when talking about the mistreatment of factory workers or long work hours. Example: The new 🏭 in town is a chocolate factory.

Keywords: building, factory

Codepoints: 1F3ED

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )