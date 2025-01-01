Home

Factory

Are you ready to mass produce a product? You’ll need to find a factory. Factories make automated mass production possible. The factory emoji shows a commercial structure with tall cylinder smoke stacks coming from the top of it. The color and style of the factory varies by the emoji keyboard. The factory emoji is associated with assembly lines, robots, machinery, and the mass production of products like food, clothing, cars, technology, and medicines. This emoji can also be used when talking about the mistreatment of factory workers or long work hours. Example: The new 🏭 in town is a chocolate factory.

Keywords: building, factory
Codepoints: 1F3ED
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🧑‍🏭 factory worker
    The factory worker emoji shows people of all genders and skin tones wearing welding helmets and holding blowtorches. Whether they’re welding trophies or auto parts, these are some of the hardest working emojis out there.
  • 🥿 flat shoe
    Stay practical with the flat shoe emoji. If heels aren’t your thing, go for this comfortable style.
  • 🏢 office building
    Headed to work? The office building caters to many employees that work from 9 to 5 to get a paycheck. The office building emoji may have lots of tiny cubicles inside. You will probably see this emoji pop up from the CEO on a group email, team meeting, or business powerpoint.
  • 🧑‍💼 office worker
    If you prefer to keep things professional, give the office worker emoji wearing business attire a try. The office worker emoji comes in a variety of skin tones and genders so that you can represent all your coworkers.
  • 🛒 shopping cart
    The shopping cart emoji shows a grocery shopping cart made of silver metal- hopefully none of the wheels are squeaky!
  • 🥂 clinking glasses
    Cheers! This emoji shows two glasses of champagne clinking against each other. It can show that a toast is in order, or that you have plans to go out for drinks later.
  • 👷 construction worker
    What’s all that noise outside? It’s a bulldozer, jackhammer, and the sound of a new building going up. You can thank the construction worker for putting in the work to build it.
  • 🍷 wine glass
    Let’s wine and dine! Do you prefer Merlot, Cabernet, Pinot grigio, or Zinfandel? Wine is an alcoholic adult beverage that people drink with a meal or by itself. One or two glasses can be relaxing, 5 or 6 glasses will leave you very drunk. Get it fresh from the vineyard, or head to the bar.
  • 🍺 beer mug
    This single beer mug shows a cold, frothy beer overflowing out of a stein. Drink responsibly!
  • 👣 footprints
    The footprints emoji shows two bare feet prints in a dark color. You can use this emoji when talking about taking long barefoot walks on the beach and other romantic activities.
  • 🏛️ classical building
    Headed to ancient Rome? Taking an art history class? The classical building emoji is the go-to emoji for all things architecture.
  • 🍸 cocktail glass
    Looking for something a little stronger than wine? How about a liquor filled cocktail. Perhaps some vodka for a martini, or some whiskey for an old fashioned will do the trick. Be careful, just one or two of these adult beverages can have you stumbling drunk out of the bar.
  • 🚶 person walking
    The person walking emoji depicts an individual on the move, but not quite on the run. They may be sauntering through the park, taking a leisurely walk to the coffee shop or are strolling into work just in the knick of time.
  • 🥛 glass of milk
    Thirsty? Grab a glass of milk. The calcium is good for your bones. If you don’t want to drink cow’s milk, there are many plant-based milks like almond milk and oat milk. Have it with a bowl of cereal, coffee, or cookies before bedtime!
  • 🍶 sake
    If you are getting sushi, teriyaki, or some other Japanese cuisine, don’t forget to wash it down with some sake. Not hungry? Be careful, this strong adult beverage might knock you off of your feet.
  • 🩲 briefs
    Boxers or briefs? Briefs are a common undergarment worn by men, however there are some briefs for women as well. Use this emoji when talking about underwear, speedos, and other undergarments. This emoji could also be used to talk about something stinky.
  • 🧑‍🔧 mechanic
    If you need something fixed or are having car trouble, nobody can help you out better than the mechanic.
  • 👢 woman’s boot
    Featured in a collection of emoji shoes, this woman’s boot is distinct by its extended ankle coverage or high top and its thick heel.
  • 🍞 bread
    The bread emoji is a traditional loaf of sandwich bread that you could find at most grocery stores. While less fancy than the baguette emoji, the bread emoji really gets the job done.
  • 👠 high-heeled shoe
    Life is short, but heels shouldn’t be! Always keep your heels, head, and standards high. The fashionable women’s shoe may be painful to wear for some, but others love the lift and height they give. The high-heel represents sexiness, class, and confidence.

YayText