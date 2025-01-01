Vodka, whiskey, rum, gin, and tequila are all popular choices to get the party going and loosen up adults who like to drink strong spirits. Those who aren’t into parties may prefer a stiff drink to relax after a long day of work. The cocktail glass emoji shows a clear martini glass, filled with alcohol and olives on a stick. The cocktail emoji is mostly used when talking about alcohol, bars, restaurants, dining, parties, and adult celebrations. Use this emoji when you need to talk about anything surrounding alcohol, drunks, bars, parties, or the beverage industry . Example: If you aren’t 21, in the U.S you can’t buy any 🍸 from the bar.

Copy

Keywords: bar, cocktail, drink, glass

Codepoints: 1F378

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )