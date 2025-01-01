Home

Teapot

Did you know? After water, tea is the most widely consumed drink in the world. Tea is served hot, with lemon, mint, and sometimes sugar. Those with class choose to drink tea with their pinky out. The teapot emoji features a ceramic teapot. The teapot’s color varies based on which emoji keyboard you are using. While the teapot is a tool designed to serve tea, some teapots also function as kettles. When the hot water in the teapot is boiling there is a whistle sound which means the water is ready for the tea leaves. Use this emoji when talking about tea, something warm, something fancy, or highclass. Example: I can’t wait to use my new at the brunch party!

Keywords: drink, pot, tea, teapot
Codepoints: 1FAD6
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
Related emoji

  • 🥛 glass of milk
    Thirsty? Grab a glass of milk. The calcium is good for your bones. If you don’t want to drink cow’s milk, there are many plant-based milks like almond milk and oat milk. Have it with a bowl of cereal, coffee, or cookies before bedtime!
  • 🍹 tropical drink
    Do you like piña coladas? Tropical drinks are fruity, refreshing and ready for a beach vacation! You’ll usually find these alcoholic drinks flowing at all-inclusive beach resorts and tiki bars. Don’t like alcohol? That’s ok, make it a virgin.
  • 🧂 salt
    Is someone acting salty? Is your food lacking flavor? This shaker of salt is the perfect option for you.
  • 🍷 wine glass
    Let’s wine and dine! Do you prefer Merlot, Cabernet, Pinot grigio, or Zinfandel? Wine is an alcoholic adult beverage that people drink with a meal or by itself. One or two glasses can be relaxing, 5 or 6 glasses will leave you very drunk. Get it fresh from the vineyard, or head to the bar.
  • 🍸 cocktail glass
    Looking for something a little stronger than wine? How about a liquor filled cocktail. Perhaps some vodka for a martini, or some whiskey for an old fashioned will do the trick. Be careful, just one or two of these adult beverages can have you stumbling drunk out of the bar.
  • 🚿 shower
    Time to get clean with a nice hot shower. If you’re dirty, a little soap and a quick shower can help you keep up with your hygiene. Many people like singing in the shower, and the whole bathroom will probably steam up once you’re finished.
  • 🧋 bubble tea
    Bubble tea is an enormously popular and delicious drink. Use this sweet tea drink in the summer when you get a craving for sucking boba up a straw.
  • 🥂 clinking glasses
    Cheers! This emoji shows two glasses of champagne clinking against each other. It can show that a toast is in order, or that you have plans to go out for drinks later.
  • 🥣 bowl with spoon
    The bowl with spoon emoji is just that; an empty, colored bowl with a silver spoon resting within it.
  • 🥯 bagel
    Bagels are a popular breakfast item that are usually toasted and served with cream cheese, lox and a cup of coffee. While some prefer a plain bagel, you can opt for blueberry, poppy, wheat, multi grain and many other tasty choices.
  • 🥞 pancakes
    Pancakes. That is all I need for breakfast. Ok maybe a little bit of syrup too please. Short stacks, tall stacks, all stacks; this sweet cake like breakfast food can be coated in butter, syrup and whipped cream, or just eaten plain.
  • 🔥 fire
    “Danger Fire!” or “Danger, your outfit is hot!” This emoji goes both ways. The fire emoji is generally used to talk about someone great physical appearance, the outside temperature, or even spice levels of food
  • 🍨 ice cream
    Ice cream is creamy, frozen, rich in flavor and sweet. It’s a favorite dessert for kids who run to ice cream trucks or ice cream parlors to get a taste of the delicious snack. Ice cream comes in many different flavors and is served with toppings like whipped cream and sprinkles.
  • 🥨 pretzel
    How do you like your pretzel? Crunchy, salty and delicious or soft, sweet and mouth watering. Pretzels are delicious twisted treats and many adults like having them with a good German beer. Make sure to have some water nearby, they make your mouth really dry.
  • 🥤 cup with straw
    Sip, slurp, and gulp your way to the end of this beverage. The cup with straw emoji is almost as refreshing as a cold drink. Thirsty? You’ll grab a cup like this at a fast food place or gas station. Don’t forget the ice.
  • 🍩 doughnut
    Who doesn’t love a good doughnut? This variety is chocolate with a hold in the middle, but all over the world, doughnuts take on different flavors and shapes!
  • hot beverage
    Tired? Need to wake up? Sip on a nice hot cup of coffee. The hot beverage emoji is a great one to use if it’s cold out and you want to warm up or if it’s early and you need caffeine to wake up.
  • 🍶 sake
    If you are getting sushi, teriyaki, or some other Japanese cuisine, don’t forget to wash it down with some sake. Not hungry? Be careful, this strong adult beverage might knock you off of your feet.
  • 🍔 hamburger
    The hamburger is an American classic that’s sure to make your mouth water. The hamburger is usually served with french fries and sometimes a milkshake.
  • 🍲 pot of food
    The Pot of Food emoji features a white, casserole-like dish, with what looks like a hearty stew made of vegetables and possibly meat.

