Did you know? After water, tea is the most widely consumed drink in the world. Tea is served hot, with lemon, mint, and sometimes sugar. Those with class choose to drink tea with their pinky out. The teapot emoji features a ceramic teapot. The teapot’s color varies based on which emoji keyboard you are using. While the teapot is a tool designed to serve tea, some teapots also function as kettles. When the hot water in the teapot is boiling there is a whistle sound which means the water is ready for the tea leaves. Use this emoji when talking about tea, something warm, something fancy, or highclass. Example: I can’t wait to use my new at the brunch party!

Keywords: drink, pot, tea, teapot

Codepoints: 1FAD6

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )