It’s hard to frown while eating ice cream...unless you are lactose intolerant. Ice cream is a sweet, frozen treat that may need an ice cream scoop and a little arm strength to get out of the bucket if it's too frozen. The ice cream emoji shows a bowl with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a topping. Traditionally, ice cream is made from dairy milk or cream and is flavored with different items like sugar, cocoa, or vanilla. There are non dairy, vegan and sugar free options. An ice cream man usually sells ice cream to children in neighborhoods out of an ice cream truck. Use this emoji when talking about ice cream, a dessert, something sweet, children, summertime, frozen foods and anything related to ice cream, like an ice cream man, an ice cream truck or an ice cream parlor. Example: Mom, the ice cream man is coming! Can I please get some 🍨.

Copy

Keywords: cream, dessert, ice, sweet

Codepoints: 1F368

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )