The office worker emoji shows people of all genders and skin tones wearing office-appropriate business attire. The ever-professional office worker emoji can be used in messages to coworkers or when you are practicing your best water cooler conversation. Depending on the device, the office worker emoji may appear next to a bar graph to represent their profession. Couple this emoji with the briefcase emoji or taxi emoji to represent a commute.

Keywords: architect, business, manager, office worker, white-collar

Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F4BC

Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1 )