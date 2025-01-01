Home

Office worker

The office worker emoji shows people of all genders and skin tones wearing office-appropriate business attire. The ever-professional office worker emoji can be used in messages to coworkers or when you are practicing your best water cooler conversation. Depending on the device, the office worker emoji may appear next to a bar graph to represent their profession. Couple this emoji with the briefcase emoji or taxi emoji to represent a commute.

Keywords: architect, business, manager, office worker, white-collar
Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F4BC
Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1)
Related emoji

  • 🧑‍🏭 factory worker
    The factory worker emoji shows people of all genders and skin tones wearing welding helmets and holding blowtorches. Whether they’re welding trophies or auto parts, these are some of the hardest working emojis out there.
  • 🏢 office building
    Headed to work? The office building caters to many employees that work from 9 to 5 to get a paycheck. The office building emoji may have lots of tiny cubicles inside. You will probably see this emoji pop up from the CEO on a group email, team meeting, or business powerpoint.
  • ✂️ scissors
    Everyone knows you should never run with scissors, but you have to be careful not to run your mouth with the scissors emoji.
  • 🖇️ linked paperclips
    The linked paperclips should not be confused with the single paperclip emoji, since this emoji shows two clips (or more) linked together. Send this to your best friend who is attached to your hip.
  • 👷 construction worker
    What’s all that noise outside? It’s a bulldozer, jackhammer, and the sound of a new building going up. You can thank the construction worker for putting in the work to build it.
  • 📏 straight ruler
    The Straight Ruler emoji features a standard, simple ruler, usually seen in a teacher’s classroom. Color varies across platforms.
  • 🏛️ classical building
    Headed to ancient Rome? Taking an art history class? The classical building emoji is the go-to emoji for all things architecture.
  • 📉 chart decreasing
    “It’s going down, I’m yelling timber!” Oh wait that’s a Kesha song, not an emoji. But this decreasing chart makes you think of just that. If things are on the decline, this chart shows it.
  • 🗂️ card index dividers
    Do you love organization or struggle with it? Either way, you should get some of these card index dividers. They’ll change your (office) life!
  • 🧾 receipt
    Keeping track of your expenses? This receipt should help! Whether you’re doing taxes or budgeting, these pieces of paper come in handy.
  • 🏭 factory
    Assembly lines, robots, and machinery all make automated production possible. A factory is home to the mass production of food, clothing, cars, technology, medicines, and any other mass produced product you can think of. Factories also provide jobs for workers who operate the machines.
  • 🏦 bank
    The bank emoji is of a building with a money sign or the word “Bank” on the front. This is one of the many place-based emojis, and refers to the place where people handle their funds.
  • 🧑‍⚖️ judge
    Order in the court! The judge is here to uphold the law in the courtroom and make some important decisions. The judge makes the ruling of the law, so make sure to show them some respect.
  • 🗄️ file cabinet
    Need to file an important document? You might use a file cabinet. The file cabinet emoji is used to symbolize a common piece of office furniture used to organize information. It is commonly used in conversations about office work and filing.
  • 📎 paperclip
    A paperclip is used to keep two or more sheets of paper together. However, the paperclip emoji is getting a nice day off and is holding no paper at all.
  • 📊 bar chart
    The bar chart emoji shows a very general group of bars used to visually show quantitative data. One may use this emoji when preparing a large presentation for school or work.
  • 📈 chart increasing
    A white chart with a red line inching in an upward trend. Often used to represent growth, movement and positive outcomes.
  • 📐 triangular ruler
    The Triangular Ruler emoji features a measuring device, commonly used by architects and engineers to draw straight lines and measure angles correctly.
  • 🧑‍🏫 teacher
    The teacher thinks they are the smartest one in the classroom, but their students usually teach them a lesson. Teachers hold the school together. Without educators school wouldn’t be possible.
  • 📋 clipboard
    Have you checked all the boxes off of your list? The Clipboard emoji has many meanings. It could be used to refer to a clipboard in a medical office, work office, or school. It can also be used to talk about a todo list, checklist, or a document that needs to be completed.

