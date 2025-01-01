This emoji shows a chart with a line on the decline (decreasing) down to the right. It’s like watching the stock market on a bad day. When things have taken a downturn whether financially like the stock market or otherwise, this chart can be used to demonstrate that important albeit sad fact.
