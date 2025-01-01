Headed to Tokyo? You’ll need to exchange your cash for the Japanese national currency which is the yen. The yen banknote emoji shows a banded stack of yen, identified by the symbol for yen on the front. The color of the yen banknote emoji varies by the emoji keyboard. Use this emoji in conversations about wealth, money, foreign currency, and Japan. Example: “Kara, don’t forget to take out the 💴 for your trip.”
