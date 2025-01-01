Digital money meets digital messaging in this emoji. Credit cards are convenient unless the debt starts piling on. The credit card emoji shows a square card with a black stripe along the top and a signature in the middle of it. The color of the credit card emoji varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is often used in conversations involving banking, money, online shopping or payments. This emoji can also be used when talking about finance, budgeting, or debt. Example: “Hey mom, can I borrow your 💳?”

Keywords: card, credit, money

Codepoints: 1F4B3

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )