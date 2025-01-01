Headed to the United Kingdom? Make sure to bring some British pounds also known as Pound sterlings. The pound banknote emoji shows a stack of bills held together with a band. The band has a “£” on it. This emoji is often associated with English currency, cash, money, the United Kingdom, and wealth. Use this emoji if you need to borrow some money from the queen! Good luck with that, by the way. Example: Laura don’t forget to take out 100 💷 for your trip.
