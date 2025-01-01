The Euro is the paper currency of the European Union (EU). The euro banknote emoji shows a banded stack of European cash, marked by the symbol for the euro on the front. Some developers choose to use the blue 20 euro denomination, but the emoji depicted here has green notes, which are the 100 euro denominations. Big money! Use this emoji when you want to talk about Europe, wealth, foreign currency, and economics. Example: “Stacy, I got a new job in Brussels! It’s 💶 time!!”

Keywords: banknote, bill, currency, euro, money, note

Codepoints: 1F4B6

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )