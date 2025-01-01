Home

Euro banknote

The Euro is the paper currency of the European Union (EU). The euro banknote emoji shows a banded stack of European cash, marked by the symbol for the euro on the front. Some developers choose to use the blue 20 euro denomination, but the emoji depicted here has green notes, which are the 100 euro denominations. Big money! Use this emoji when you want to talk about Europe, wealth, foreign currency, and economics. Example: “Stacy, I got a new job in Brussels! It’s 💶 time!!”

Keywords: banknote, bill, currency, euro, money, note
Codepoints: 1F4B6
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 💴 yen banknote
    Show me the money! If you ever go to Tokyo, you’ll have to exchange your cash for the national currency which is the yen. You won’t be able to buy much in Japan without it. The yen banknote emoji shows a banded stack of yen and can be used in conversations about wealth and money.
  • 💷 pound banknote
    In the United Kingdom, the British pound is used to purchase items. The pound banknote emoji might not be worth as much as an actual pound in London, but you can still use it to talk about the UK’s cash.
  • 💵 dollar banknote
    Heading to the bank to get some cash? If you are very rich, you might be taking out a lot of Benjamins. Use the dollar banknote emoji when you want to talk about currency, wealth, cash, or even greed.
  • 🧾 receipt
    Keeping track of your expenses? This receipt should help! Whether you’re doing taxes or budgeting, these pieces of paper come in handy.
  • 🈷️ Japanese “monthly amount” button
    If your rent is due, or you owe someone money in Japan, this symbol might show up in your inbox. The Japanese “Monthly Amount” Button emoji represents the Japanese symbol for “you owe me money, pay up”.
  • 📋 clipboard
    Have you checked all the boxes off of your list? The Clipboard emoji has many meanings. It could be used to refer to a clipboard in a medical office, work office, or school. It can also be used to talk about a todo list, checklist, or a document that needs to be completed.
  • 🗄️ file cabinet
    Need to file an important document? You might use a file cabinet. The file cabinet emoji is used to symbolize a common piece of office furniture used to organize information. It is commonly used in conversations about office work and filing.
  • 🏦 bank
    The bank emoji is of a building with a money sign or the word “Bank” on the front. This is one of the many place-based emojis, and refers to the place where people handle their funds.
  • 🪙 coin
    Cha-ching! The coin emoji is used to represent metal currency like quarters and pennies or digital currency such as Bitcoin. Use this emoji when you want to talk about wealth, riches, gold, and money. The coin emoji can also be used to talk about a coin toss.
  • 💰 money bag
    Is it payday? Planning a bank heist? If you are raking in the dough or simply busy working for that cheddar, then send this bag of money emoji.
  • 💱 currency exchange
    The currency exchange emoji shows a number of different currency signs and refers to a place where you can exchange one type of currency for another.
  • 🏧 ATM sign
    Show me the money! But first, pull out your ATM card. This emoji represents the automated teller machine where you can get cash for all your shopping needs!
  • 👜 handbag
    Leaving the house? Don’t forget your handbag. A handbag is used to hold a wallet, keys, and other personal items that you may need during the day. A handbag itself can be inexpensive, or very expensive if it's made by a famous Italian designer.
  • 🛍️ shopping bags
    It’s time to shop until you drop! Hit the mall, grab your wallet and spend some money! Don’t forget about the sales rack. You might buy a whole new wardrobe.
  • 💸 money with wings
    The money with wings emoji shows dollar bills flying with wings, presumably out of someone’s wallet. This emoji is popular when spending money.
  • 📌 pushpin
    This red pushpin emoji is an essential office supply if you have a bulletin board. Also known as a thumbtack, it holds your papers on the wall.
  • 📈 chart increasing
    A white chart with a red line inching in an upward trend. Often used to represent growth, movement and positive outcomes.
  • 📎 paperclip
    A paperclip is used to keep two or more sheets of paper together. However, the paperclip emoji is getting a nice day off and is holding no paper at all.
  • 💹 chart increasing with yen
    The chart increasing with yen emoji is a white line graph trending up with a white yen symbol, all on a green square background.
  • 📉 chart decreasing
    “It’s going down, I’m yelling timber!” Oh wait that’s a Kesha song, not an emoji. But this decreasing chart makes you think of just that. If things are on the decline, this chart shows it.

