ATM sign

If you need cash, you might need to stop by the ATM, or automated teller machine. This emoji represents the banking machine where you put your debit card in and get out some cash! This emoji can be used to refer to money, an actual atm machine, or someone as an atm machine (they give you money). Example: “Brittany, just because I’m your dad doesn’t mean I’m your personal 🏧"

Keywords: atm, atm sign, automated, bank, teller
Codepoints: 1F3E7
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🏦 bank
    The bank emoji is of a building with a money sign or the word “Bank” on the front. This is one of the many place-based emojis, and refers to the place where people handle their funds.
  • 💲 heavy dollar sign
    Talking about cash? Use the heavy dollar sign emoji to communicate your need, desire, or acquisition of money!
  • 💵 dollar banknote
    Heading to the bank to get some cash? If you are very rich, you might be taking out a lot of Benjamins. Use the dollar banknote emoji when you want to talk about currency, wealth, cash, or even greed.
  • 🧾 receipt
    Keeping track of your expenses? This receipt should help! Whether you’re doing taxes or budgeting, these pieces of paper come in handy.
  • 💰 money bag
    Is it payday? Planning a bank heist? If you are raking in the dough or simply busy working for that cheddar, then send this bag of money emoji.
  • 🈷️ Japanese “monthly amount” button
    If your rent is due, or you owe someone money in Japan, this symbol might show up in your inbox. The Japanese “Monthly Amount” Button emoji represents the Japanese symbol for “you owe me money, pay up”.
  • 💴 yen banknote
    Show me the money! If you ever go to Tokyo, you’ll have to exchange your cash for the national currency which is the yen. You won’t be able to buy much in Japan without it. The yen banknote emoji shows a banded stack of yen and can be used in conversations about wealth and money.
  • 🪙 coin
    Cha-ching! The coin emoji is used to represent metal currency like quarters and pennies or digital currency such as Bitcoin. Use this emoji when you want to talk about wealth, riches, gold, and money. The coin emoji can also be used to talk about a coin toss.
  • divide
    You guys are so divided on this issue. Just work out the math problem, numbers don’t lie. The divide emoji is the mathematical symbol of division. Use this emoji to calculate your discount, or to talk about a divisive situation or conflict.
  • 💶 euro banknote
    Got Money? If you want to shop in Europe, you’ll need some euros. The Euro emoji shows a stack of 100 euro bills and can be used in conversations about money, wealth, foreign currency, and economics.
  • 💳 credit card
    Swipe your card to purchase an item. Sounds easy right? Be careful, over swiping can lead to major debt. The credit card emoji is often gold, silver, or blue, and is used in conversations involving banking, money, online shopping, or credit card payments.
  • 🚮 litter in bin sign
    The litter in bin sign emoji is a symbol to through away your trash and waste and to not litter on the ground. If you see this emoji, it means you may need to think a little harder about where you toss disposables.
  • 📳 vibration mode
    The vibration mode emoji is a square icon emoji that shows a cellphone with active lines next to it to show vibration. Use it when you’re switching to vibrate during work or a movie.
  • 💷 pound banknote
    In the United Kingdom, the British pound is used to purchase items. The pound banknote emoji might not be worth as much as an actual pound in London, but you can still use it to talk about the UK’s cash.
  • 💱 currency exchange
    The currency exchange emoji shows a number of different currency signs and refers to a place where you can exchange one type of currency for another.
  • 🗼 Tokyo tower
    The Tokyo tower is a very tall steel observation tower in Japan. It’s a famous site for tourists and will most likely end up on your instagram page if you visit. It’s a whopping 332.9 meters high and is the second tallest structure in Japan.
  • 📇 card index
    You might recognize this card index emoji as a Rolodex. Or this technology was before your time! That’s how people used to keep track of contacts before smartphones.
  • ⚛️ atom symbol
    Oh no! Adam is trapped in a purple box! Oh wait, that’s just an atom. My bad!
  • 🗄️ file cabinet
    Need to file an important document? You might use a file cabinet. The file cabinet emoji is used to symbolize a common piece of office furniture used to organize information. It is commonly used in conversations about office work and filing.
  • 🅱️ B button (blood type)
    This “B for bloody” symbol is actually the B button (blood type) emoji. Are you a donor?

