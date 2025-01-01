If you need cash, you might need to stop by the ATM, or automated teller machine. This emoji represents the banking machine where you put your debit card in and get out some cash! This emoji can be used to refer to money, an actual atm machine, or someone as an atm machine (they give you money). Example: “Brittany, just because I’m your dad doesn’t mean I’m your personal 🏧"

Keywords: atm, atm sign, automated, bank, teller

Codepoints: 1F3E7

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )