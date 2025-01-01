The vibration mode emoji is a square icon that shows a smartphone with vibrating lines to each side. It can be used to inform someone that you’re switching your phone to vibrate mode and won’t be able to hear texts, or when discussing the best theater etiquette for cell phones.
