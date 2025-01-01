Home

YayText!

Name badge

The name badge emoji appears similar to a red flame but has a white space for one to write in their name. The name badge emoji is perfect for situations in which you’ve forgotten someone’s name, or when you want to say something other than “New phone, who dis?”

Keywords: badge, name
Codepoints: 1F4DB
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🛄 baggage claim
    This baggage claim emoji is a square sign with a suitcase in it to denote where you should pick up your luggage, and can be used when you’re communicating in an airport.
  • ✳️ eight-spoked asterisk
    This emoji is the eight-spoked asterisk. It’s the large version of the regular asterisk symbol, which looks like *.
  • 🛃 customs
    The customs emoji is a blue square with an image depicting a uniformed customs agent inspecting luggage.
  • 🆑 CL button
    The CL button shows a bolded “C” and “L” on a red square button. This refers to “clear” which is a button you can find on calculators or old cell phones.
  • ®️ registered
    The registered emoji is a small R inside a circle and refers to something being “registered” or owned by someone.
  • 🛅 left luggage
    The left luggage emoji is an icon used to show an area where one can leave their luggage (sometimes for a fee), in contrast to the baggage claim where you pick up your luggage for free!
  • 📞 telephone receiver
    This telephone receiver emoji depicts just the receiver portion of a telephone- the part with the audio input and output. Use this emoji to subtly but assertively say, “call me.”
  • 🔄 counterclockwise arrows button
    The counterclockwise arrows button is comprised of two white arrows moving in a cyclical circular motion against a grey square button backdrop.
  • keycaps #️⃣ *️⃣ 0️⃣ 1️⃣ 2️⃣ 3️⃣ 4️⃣ 5️⃣ 6️⃣ 7️⃣ 8️⃣ 9️⃣ 🔟
    There is a keycap emoji for each button on a phone, including the numbers 0 through 9, the asterisk (*) key and the pound or "hashtag" key (#).
  • 🔞 no one under eighteen
    The no one under eighteen is the standard sign you see at bars, casinos and clubs, usually meaning “adults only, please!”
  • ⏏️ eject button
    The eject button emoji shows a white rectangle with a white solid triangle on top of it, indicating the ejection process common with electronics. You may see it when removing a disc, USB, or an old school VHS.
  • 🔼 upwards button
    The upwards button shows a triangle pointed up against a grey square background. This emoji resembles buttons on television and other electronics remotes.
  • 🧭 compass
    Normal compasses point you towards the northern cardinal direction, but the compass emoji doesn’t move even a budge!
  • 🔀 shuffle tracks button
    The shuffle tracks button emoji features a simple blue square with two white arrows running parallel to each other and then interlocking in the middle.
  • 📳 vibration mode
    The vibration mode emoji is a square icon emoji that shows a cellphone with active lines next to it to show vibration. Use it when you’re switching to vibrate during work or a movie.
  • 🔜 SOON arrow
    The SOON arrow emoji shows an arrow pointing to the right with the word “SOON” underneath. This is often used literally to describe something that is coming soon.
  • 🚫 prohibited
    If you see this symbol on something, it means it is not allowed; it is prohibited. Use this when telling someone something is off limits.
  • fast-forward button
    The Fast-Forward Button emoji features two overlapping triangular arrows which point to the right. They are situated within a square or can be seen simply on their own.
  • 📴 mobile phone off
    The mobile phone off emoji is a square icon that shows a cellphone with the word “OFF” on it. Use it when you’re alerting a friend that you’re about to shut off your phone.
  • 📵 no mobile phones
    The no mobile phones emoji is straightforward in both name and illustration. This emoji shows a smart phone encircled in red, with a line going from one end of the image to the other.

YayText