The name badge emoji appears similar to a red flame but has a white space for one to write in their name. The name badge emoji is perfect for situations in which you’ve forgotten someone’s name, or when you want to say something other than “New phone, who dis?”

Keywords: badge, name

Codepoints: 1F4DB

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )