Customs is an incredibly important job, similar to police work. Without customs, illegal substances and weapons can very easily enter your hometown, endangering your friends and neighbors. Send this emoji to your friends before boarding your flight, to remind them that their belongings may very well be searched by customs.

Keywords: customs

Codepoints: 1F6C3

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )