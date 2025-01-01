This mosque emoji represents a place of worship for followers of Islam. Do you hear that? I think the muezzin, or prayer leader, is calling for prayer from the minaret! The minaret is the tall tower with a balcony, built specifically for this purpose. With its signature domed roof, the mosque is unmistakable.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.