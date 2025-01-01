Home

Mosque

This mosque emoji represents a place of worship for followers of Islam. Do you hear that? I think the muezzin, or prayer leader, is calling for prayer from the minaret! The minaret is the tall tower with a balcony, built specifically for this purpose. With its signature domed roof, the mosque is unmistakable.

Keywords: islam, mosque, muslim, religion
Codepoints: 1F54C
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
YayText