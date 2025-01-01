The prohibited emoji is a symbol to show that something is not allowed, off limits, or is otherwise a big no-no. It’s a red circle with a red diagonal line through it, and can often be seen in relation to a cigarette to indicate no smoking or in relation to a person diving to indicate no diving allowed.

Keywords: entry, forbidden, no, not, prohibited

Codepoints: 1F6AB

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )