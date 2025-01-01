Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. Prohibited
YayText!

Prohibited

The prohibited emoji is a symbol to show that something is not allowed, off limits, or is otherwise a big no-no. It’s a red circle with a red diagonal line through it, and can often be seen in relation to a cigarette to indicate no smoking or in relation to a person diving to indicate no diving allowed.

Keywords: entry, forbidden, no, not, prohibited
Codepoints: 1F6AB
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🚷 no pedestrians
    This red circle with a slash is clear. It means “not allowed!” This no pedestrians sign shows that it is not a safe place to walk!
  • 🚳 no bicycles
    Stop! No bicycles here. When you see this emoji, it’s time to put your bike back on the rack or pick another route. Your bike is not allowed.
  • 🔞 no one under eighteen
    The no one under eighteen is the standard sign you see at bars, casinos and clubs, usually meaning “adults only, please!”
  • 🕌 mosque
    A mosque is an Islamic place of worship. You can tell it apart from a church, synagogue, or temple, because of the iconic minaret and domed roof.
  • 🈲 Japanese “prohibited” button
    The Japanese “Prohibited” Button emoji features a big, red square with large, white, Japanese characters stamped within the middle, which read “prohibited.”
  • 🙅 person gesturing "no"
    No! Permission denied! You are rejected. Use this emoji to block, stop, and reject something or someone.
  • 🚭 no smoking
    Stop, no smoking here. This is a smoke free area. The No Smoking emoji is similar to the no smoking signs you see in public smoke free places. Cigarettes, vapes, cigars, and other tobacco products are not welcome.
  • 🚮 litter in bin sign
    The litter in bin sign emoji is a symbol to through away your trash and waste and to not litter on the ground. If you see this emoji, it means you may need to think a little harder about where you toss disposables.
  • 🛄 baggage claim
    This baggage claim emoji is a square sign with a suitcase in it to denote where you should pick up your luggage, and can be used when you’re communicating in an airport.
  • 🚯 no littering
    The no littering emoji shows a black background with a white silhouette of someone littering, or a white background and black silhouette. Don’t do that! A red slash is shown through the emoji to express a hard no to littering.
  • ®️ registered
    The registered emoji is a small R inside a circle and refers to something being “registered” or owned by someone.
  • 📛 name badge
    This name badge emoji may be mistaken for the flame emoji at first glance but is actually a symbol for a name tag. Use it when you’re asking for a reminder of someone’s name, rather than admitting you don’t remember.
  • 🧑‍🦼 person in motorized wheelchair
    Hold on to your hats, this person is going places fast with their motorized wheelchair!
  • 🔀 shuffle tracks button
    The shuffle tracks button emoji features a simple blue square with two white arrows running parallel to each other and then interlocking in the middle.
  • 🙆 person gesturing "ok"
    You are A-ok and have permission to move along. Use this emoji to agree with someone, to grant permission to something or to say “ok”
  • wheelchair symbol
    Wheelchairs only please! When you see this symbol, if you aren’t handicapped, or with someone who is disabled and needs assistance, you’ll need to leave the area.
  • 🇰🇬 flag: Kyrgyzstan
    The Kyrgyzstan flag emoji shows a red rectangular background with a yellow sun surrounding a yellow circle with crisscrossed red diagonal lines.
  • 🛐 place of worship
    The place of worship emoji shows a white small illustration of a person kneeling in prayer with a roof over their head. It is shown on a purple box background.
  • 🆘 SOS button
    You don’t have to be stranded on a deserted island to use this red SOS button emoji, you just need to have a situation where you need a little help from your friends or family.
  • fast-forward button
    The Fast-Forward Button emoji features two overlapping triangular arrows which point to the right. They are situated within a square or can be seen simply on their own.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText