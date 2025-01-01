The prohibited emoji is a symbol to show that something is not allowed, off limits, or is otherwise a big no-no. It’s a red circle with a red diagonal line through it, and can often be seen in relation to a cigarette to indicate no smoking or in relation to a person diving to indicate no diving allowed.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.