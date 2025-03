The place of worship emoji shows a white outline of a person in prayer with a pointed roof above, and it is implied that they are in a church, mosque, or synagogue. It is used to denote that there is a place of worship nearby.

Keywords: place of worship, religion, worship

Codepoints: 1F6D0

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )