The person in motorized wheelchair emoji depicts a person sitting in a wheelchair with at least two small wheels and the person’s hand on a joystick or speed controller. This emoji can be used to show represent someone who uses a motorized wheel chair to get around, possibily due to disability or handicap.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.