The person in motorized wheelchair emoji depicts a person sitting in a wheelchair with at least two small wheels and the person’s hand on a joystick or speed controller. This emoji can be used to show represent someone who uses a motorized wheel chair to get around, possibily due to disability or handicap.

Copy

Keywords: accessibility, person in motorized wheelchair, wheelchair

Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F9BC

Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1 )