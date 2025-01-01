Home

Motorized wheelchair

Come on grandkids! You’re slowing grandma down. The motorized wheelchair emoji shows a power chair with wheels, a footrest, an armrest, and a seat. The style of the emoji varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is often used when referring to elderly or disabled people. This is a tool that helps them get around on their own. Use this emoji when talking about older people and tools for handicapped people. Example: Grandma left us behind. Heris fast.

Keywords: accessibility, motorized wheelchair
Codepoints: 1F9BC
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
Related emoji

  • wheelchair symbol
    Wheelchairs only please! When you see this symbol, if you aren’t handicapped, or with someone who is disabled and needs assistance, you’ll need to leave the area.
  • 🦽 manual wheelchair
    With a large wheel in the back and a small one in the front, this emoji shows a manual wheelchair. Get ready to push.
  • 🦯 white cane
    The world can be a dangerous place for those who are blind. A white cane is a vital tool for those who are visually impaired to get around by themselves. Don’t turn a blind eye to someone with a white cane, if they need assistance help them out.
  • 🧑‍🦽 person in manual wheelchair
    This person may have been born with disabled legs or feet or maybe they just got out of surgery, but they’ll need to push themselves forward in their manual wheelchair.
  • 🧑‍🦯 blind person with white cane
    The person with white cane emoji shows a person with visual impairments using a walking stick to guide their movements. Use this emoji when speaking about how to make accommodations for people with visual disabilities.
  • 🧑‍🦼 person in motorized wheelchair
    Hold on to your hats, this person is going places fast with their motorized wheelchair!
  • 🪜 ladder
    If you are climbing the corporate ladder, trying to change a lightbulb, or maybe are quite literally on a ladder, send this one out to your friends.
  • 🧑‍🔧 mechanic
    If you need something fixed or are having car trouble, nobody can help you out better than the mechanic.
  • 🚶 person walking
    The person walking emoji depicts an individual on the move, but not quite on the run. They may be sauntering through the park, taking a leisurely walk to the coffee shop or are strolling into work just in the knick of time.
  • anchor
    Looking for a way to anchor a conversation? Try the anchor emoji, which is a nice heavy way to keep a boat from floating away or to keep a group chat stationed at one topic. Evokes a popeye the sailorman tattoo vibe.
  • 🦮 guide dog
    The Guide Dog emoji features a simple, yellow dog (most probably a golden retriever or golden lab), wearing a harness. Working guide dogs help humans with disabilities navigate the world. These dogs are the best.
  • ⬅️ left arrow
    The left arrow points to the left and is shown against a plain grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is or which way one should turn at a fork in the road.
  • 🐕‍🦺 service dog
    The Service Dog emoji features dogs of different breeds, some sitting and some standing on high alert, with a red vest on its back. Service dogs are guide dogs who help humans deal with disabilities and impairments.
  • 🧑 person
    Humans are all around us and the person emoji is an adult human in emoji form. This emoji doesn’t refer to a specific gender, just a person in general. Use this emoji when talking about people or referring to a human.
  • ➡️ right arrow
    Please take a right at the light. The right arrow emoji is a directional arrow pointing to the right. Use this emoji if you are referring to something in the right direction.
  • 🚂 locomotive
    Choo choo! The locomotive emoji is an old style train with a puffing steam engine, likely carrying coal.
  • 🤳 selfie
    Pose for the camera on your cell phone. You don’t even need someone to take your photo. Selfies are a way to take a picture of yourself. Some people take too many, and that’s ok.
  • ↖️ up-left arrow
    It’s up there to your left! The up-left arrow emoji is a directional arrow pointing to the upper left corner of your screen. Use this emoji when you need to refer to something in the upper left direction.
  • 🔛 ON! arrow
    The ON! arrow emoji depicts a bold black arrow pointing both left and right and the word “ON!” below it. This emoji can be used when describing where something was, ie. (person emoji) (on! arrow emoji) (chair emoji)
  • fast-forward button
    The Fast-Forward Button emoji features two overlapping triangular arrows which point to the right. They are situated within a square or can be seen simply on their own.

