Come on grandkids! You’re slowing grandma down. The motorized wheelchair emoji shows a power chair with wheels, a footrest, an armrest, and a seat. The style of the emoji varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is often used when referring to elderly or disabled people. This is a tool that helps them get around on their own. Use this emoji when talking about older people and tools for handicapped people. Example: Grandma left us behind. Heris fast.

Keywords: accessibility, motorized wheelchair

Codepoints: 1F9BC

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )