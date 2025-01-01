This emoji is an excellent representation of a service dog, as they differ from seeing-eye dogs. A service dog’s purpose is to detect hidden disabilities, such as panic attacks, seizures or even low blood sugar! Service dogs are assigned to people with both mental and physical disabilities to better their quality of life.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.