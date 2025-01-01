The guide dog emoji depicts a seeing-eye dog. These dogs have only one purpose; to be its owner’s eyes. Guide dogs are trained by highly skilled, licensed professionals to help blind, visually impaired, or otherwise handicapped people to do everyday tasks, like going to the store or simply crossing the street. This is all made possible with a handled harness that is situated on the dog’s back.

Keywords: accessibility, blind, guide, guide dog

Codepoints: 1F9AE

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )