Guide dog

The guide dog emoji depicts a seeing-eye dog. These dogs have only one purpose; to be its owner’s eyes. Guide dogs are trained by highly skilled, licensed professionals to help blind, visually impaired, or otherwise handicapped people to do everyday tasks, like going to the store or simply crossing the street. This is all made possible with a handled harness that is situated on the dog’s back.

Keywords: accessibility, blind, guide, guide dog
Codepoints: 1F9AE
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
Related emoji

  • 🐕‍🦺 service dog
    The Service Dog emoji features dogs of different breeds, some sitting and some standing on high alert, with a red vest on its back. Service dogs are guide dogs who help humans deal with disabilities and impairments.
  • 🐩 poodle
    Poodles are a fancy showy breed of dog. Rhymes with noodle, but not very noodley. The Poodle emoji features a fancy-looking white poodle, standing erect and proud, with a curly, styled haircut (which was probably very expensive.)
  • 🧑‍🦯 blind person with white cane
    The person with white cane emoji shows a person with visual impairments using a walking stick to guide their movements. Use this emoji when speaking about how to make accommodations for people with visual disabilities.
  • 🦯 white cane
    The world can be a dangerous place for those who are blind. A white cane is a vital tool for those who are visually impaired to get around by themselves. Don’t turn a blind eye to someone with a white cane, if they need assistance help them out.
  • 🐕 dog
    The Dog emoji features various breeds of man's best friend, the dog, standing and looking to the left, its whole body/profile visible. Good doggies like scratchies.
  • 🦼 motorized wheelchair
    Slow down there speed racer! A motorized wheelchair is commonly used by elderly people or handicapped people to help them get around on their own. These chairs are very pricey and can go pretty fast, so watch out!
  • 🦫 beaver
    Need to build a dam? Hire a beaver! These large water rodents are some of the best dam builders in the world. The beaver emoji is often used to talk about this animal or to describe someone with bucked teeth like a beaver.
  • 👤 bust in silhouette
    The bust in silhouette emoji shows a grey silhouette that can be used when one does not know what someone looks like. It is very similar to the generic default profile photo on social media sites.
  • 🐂 ox
    Feeling like a beast of burden? Use this image of a horned ox to show it. Ox can often be found pulling wagon and hauling supplies. They can survive in hard climates and are much stronger than horses.
  • 🐖 pig
    Oink Oink, Is that a pig on the farm? This pink animal is cherished by farmers because the big swine sell for a lot of money. Meat like ham, bacon and other pork products come from pigs. Some piglets are kept as pets. Pigs are also very smart animals. Pigs can often be found wallowing in mud. They have distinct flat noses. Often pink colored.
  • 🦛 hippopotamus
    The Hippopotamus emoji features the full side profile of a friendly-looking grey or beige colored hippo. Baby hippos are super cute, but I wouldn't wanna make a baby hippo's mama mad!
  • 🐶 dog face
    The Dog Face emoji features a cartoon style dog head, facing straight ahead, often seen with its tongue hanging out, as if it is panting.
  • 🐰 rabbit face
    The Rabbit Face emoji features the face of a white and/or grey rabbit with two large front teeth, looking straight ahead, dreaming of carrots.
  • 🦻 ear with hearing aid
    If you’re hard of hearing or part of the deaf community, use the ear with hearing aid emoji to let people know.
  • 🦦 otter
    Otters are water loving animals with lots of charisma. At zoos around the world, they can often be seen twisting, turning, zipping around, and charming it up playfully in their aquatic habitats. Sea otters have the densest fur of any mammal. Otters will often use rocks as tools to crack open shells.
  • 🦝 raccoon
    Also known as the “trash panda,” the raccoon is a mysterious and mischievous mammal that gets into trouble (and trash) around the North American Continent.
  • 🪚 carpentry saw
    Here we have your standard carpentry saw. The gray blade has a brown handle. It can be used to show you’re doing work around the house and sawing something.
  • 👯 people with bunny ears
    Best friends forever! Let’s go do something together. The people with bunny ears is the ultimate expression of friendship, unity, partnership and joining together. The bunny ears and costumes give off a playful and friendly tone.
  • 🖲️ trackball
    Aka. a computer mouse that doesn't move. Users can move the cursor around the screen by rolling the trackball in the right direction. Some people prefect using a trackball rather than the mouse for their computing and gaming needs.
  • 🐷 pig face
    The pig face emoji is just the face of a very cartoonish pink piggy. This emoji can be used in a cuter context than the other pig emoji, which shows a more realistic view of a large farm pig.

YayText