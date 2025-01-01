Home

White cane

While being blind can create challenges, tools like a white cane can help the blind safely get around on their own. The white cane emoji shows a thin white can with a red at the bottom of it and a handle. It represents a walking stick used by blind or visually impaired people to help them get around. This tool can allow those who are blind to identify obstacles while walking, and helps to alert others that they are blind. Use this emoji when talking about someone who is blind, visually impaired, or disabled. Here’s an example: Jim might be blind, but he says he doesn’t need a to get around.

Keywords: accessibility, blind, white cane
Codepoints: 1F9AF
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
Related emoji

  • 🧑‍🦯 blind person with white cane
    The person with white cane emoji shows a person with visual impairments using a walking stick to guide their movements. Use this emoji when speaking about how to make accommodations for people with visual disabilities.
  • 🦼 motorized wheelchair
    Slow down there speed racer! A motorized wheelchair is commonly used by elderly people or handicapped people to help them get around on their own. These chairs are very pricey and can go pretty fast, so watch out!
  • 🪜 ladder
    If you are climbing the corporate ladder, trying to change a lightbulb, or maybe are quite literally on a ladder, send this one out to your friends.
  • 🦮 guide dog
    The Guide Dog emoji features a simple, yellow dog (most probably a golden retriever or golden lab), wearing a harness. Working guide dogs help humans with disabilities navigate the world. These dogs are the best.
  • 🛠️ hammer and wrench
    What tools do you have in your toolbox? If you are building something you’ll most likely need a hammer and a wrench. Use the hammer and wrench emoji when talking about your next construction project, fixing something, or tools.
  • 🔧 wrench
    Hey there Mr. or Mrs. fix it, a wrench may come in handy when you are working on your next project. While this emoji is one size fits all, make sure you have the right size for your bolts!
  • 🧰 toolbox
    If you are a builder you probably have a toolbox in your shed filled with tools to make that idea come to life. Whether you are talking about physical tools or metaphorical tools, this emoji can come in handy!
  • 🧑‍🔧 mechanic
    If you need something fixed or are having car trouble, nobody can help you out better than the mechanic.
  • 🔩 nut and bolt
    In the middle of a construction project? Needing to put something together? Wanting to get a little saucy and punny? Then, this image of a nut and bolt is right for you.
  • 🪚 carpentry saw
    Here we have your standard carpentry saw. The gray blade has a brown handle. It can be used to show you’re doing work around the house and sawing something.
  • 🗜️ clamp
    This emoji is a clamp, also known as a vice. The clamp is a tool that tightens on materials to secure them together.
  • 🕵️ detective
    The detective is on the hunt to find out information about someone or something. Usually, this information is not easy to find but the detective always has a way to figure it out.
  • 🏹 bow and arrow
    If you use a bow and arrow, you can call yourself an archer! Be careful aiming at moving targets… they might come back to get you!
  • 🔨 hammer
    A hammer is a heavy tool used to pound nails into a surface. In texting, this emoji may be used to really nail in your point.
  • 🔒 locked
    The locked emoji shows a metal padlock in a fully locked position. If you see this on a door or locker, you’d better have the combination, or you’re not getting in!
  • 🧠 brain
    The brain emoji features a pink and red colored human brain. The degree of detail depends on the platform and service provider.
  • 🦳 white hair
    The white hair emoji shows a person from the forehead up, and features a full head of white hair. Send this emoji to your friends on their birthdays to remind them that they are getting older.
  • ↘️ down-right arrow
    The down-right arrow points to the lower right corner of a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and you really just need a big old arrow to point it out.
  • 🧮 abacus
    The abacus emoji shows an ancient way to count with beads before calculators were invented. Send this to your older friends when they’re acting out of touch.
  • wheelchair symbol
    Wheelchairs only please! When you see this symbol, if you aren’t handicapped, or with someone who is disabled and needs assistance, you’ll need to leave the area.

