While being blind can create challenges, tools like a white cane can help the blind safely get around on their own. The white cane emoji shows a thin white can with a red at the bottom of it and a handle. It represents a walking stick used by blind or visually impaired people to help them get around. This tool can allow those who are blind to identify obstacles while walking, and helps to alert others that they are blind. Use this emoji when talking about someone who is blind, visually impaired, or disabled. Here’s an example: Jim might be blind, but he says he doesn’t need a to get around.

Keywords: accessibility, blind, white cane

Codepoints: 1F9AF

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )