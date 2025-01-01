The bow and arrow emoji is just that. It features an arrow with a pointy arrowhead and a bow with a stretched bowstring. Whether you call yourself an archer or a ranger, the bow and arrow emoji represents your weapon of choice. This emoji might be used as a metaphor to refer to a target or to refer to hunting in general.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.