The bow and arrow emoji is just that. It features an arrow with a pointy arrowhead and a bow with a stretched bowstring. Whether you call yourself an archer or a ranger, the bow and arrow emoji represents your weapon of choice. This emoji might be used as a metaphor to refer to a target or to refer to hunting in general.

Copy

Keywords: archer, arrow, bow, bow and arrow, sagittarius, zodiac

Codepoints: 1F3F9

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )