This emoji showcases a simple white or black arrow pointing upwards, surrounded by a light blue colored box. The corners of the box in question are either sharp or rounded and the color of the blue varies between platforms. Some platforms do not utilize the box at all, but simply use an arrow. This emoji is used to (obviously) indicate when someone is high up or when you need to go upwards.

Codepoints: 2B06 FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )