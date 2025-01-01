You’ve got mail! The inbox tray emoji is used to signify an email’s inbox, but can also be used for other internet activity like indicating a download is in progress or a message is about to be received. The inbox tray emoji shows a square tray (the inbox) with an arrow pointing downwards. The arrow points down to show that something is coming into the box, as opposed to the reverse showing something leaving the box. The color of the inbox tray emoji varies by emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when talking about incoming documents, mail, emails, or instant messages. Example: “ Pam check your 📥, I put the document there.
