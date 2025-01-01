Time to check your voicemail. The double curly loop emoji is used to symbolize an option to select and review your voicemail on most devices. The double curly loop emoji shows a line with two loops in it. The color and style of the emoji vary by emoji keyboard. The emoji represents a reel-to-reel tape recorder, which is what the first voicemails were recorded on before phones became completely digitized. Use this emoji when you leave someone a voicemail and want them to check it. Example: “Berna, I called you earlier. Check your ➿messages.

Keywords: curl, double, double curly loop, loop

Codepoints: 27BF

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )