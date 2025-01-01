Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. Curly loop
YayText!

Curly loop

Is your hair very curly? You might use the curly loop emoji to describe it’s texture. The curly loop emoji shows a line that is curved and looped at the top. The curly loop emoji can be used in many ways. Use this emoji when you want to describe the curl shape or refer to something that has this shape like curly hair or a knot. Example: Angies hair is beautiful, but so hard to comb through because of her curls ➰

Keywords: curl, curly loop, loop
Codepoints: 27B0
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • double curly loop
    You’ve got mail! Voicemail that is. The double curly loop emoji is used to symbolize an icon for voicemail on most devices. The emoji’s image is the symbol for a reel-to-reel tape recorder, which is what the first voicemails were recorded on.
  • ⁉️ exclamation question mark
    The exclamation question mark emoji shows one big red exclamation point next to a big red question mark. Also called an “interrobang,” this emoji can be used when expressing confusion at a situation, especially an extreme situation.
  • ☑️ check box with check
    The Check Box with Check emoji features a box (varied in color, depending on the platform) with a large check mark directly within the middle.
  • plus
    The Plus emoji features a simple “plus sign” symbol in a dark, neutral color.
  • question mark
    There’s no such thing as a stupid question, so ask as many as you want with this emoji. The question mark emoji adds emphasis to your inquiry. This emoji can be used to express curiosity, confusion, or interest.
  • 🆗 OK button
    OK, sounds good to me! I agree. The OK button emoji is a symbol used to agree with something or someone. It’s also used to give permission to do something.
  • ‼️ double exclamation mark
    The double exclamation mark emoji is two bold, red exclamation points side by side. Use this to really emphasize a point or provide a mega punctation for a hugely impactful sentence.
  • ♾️ infinity
    The infinity emoji is a mathematical symbol for infinite possibilities. It is an endless loop resembling an 8 sideways. Use it when referring to something that will go on forever.
  • cross mark
    The Cross Mark emoji features two large, red lines crossing one another at a diagonal, meeting in the middle to make an “X.”
  • 🦱 curly hair
    The curly hair emoji shows half of a head from the forehead up and showcases short curly textured hair. Send this emoji to all your curly haired friends to show you care.
  • ✔️ check mark
    Check it off the list! The check mark emoji is the digital version of the classic handwritten check mark. You can use this to clear your to do list, or to signify that you’ve got something “in check”. This can also mean that something is right or correct.
  • ⤵️ right arrow curving down
    Look down! It’s pointing right at it! The Right Arrow Curving Down emoji is exactly what it sounds like and is a part of the “symbol” family. You can use this to show direction without having to type it.
  • 👂 ear
    I’m going to need you to listen closely to this one. I’m using the ear emoji because I heard something crazy about you.
  • 🔁 repeat button
    Good song? Run it back with the repeat button! This emoji is typically seen in music or other audio platforms. Use this emoji when you want to put a song on repeat and keep the good vibes rolling!
  • ✖️ multiply
    This might look like just a big black X, but it’s the symbol for multiplication. The multiply emoji has hidden meanings. It can imply that you want more of something—or none of it at all.
  • 👎 thumbs down
    The Thumbs Down emoji features clenched knuckles with a thumb pointing downward, showing obvious disdain or displeasure.
  • white question mark
    The white question mark emoji is a bold white question punctuation and can be used in situations of confusion or interrogation.
  • ☝️ index pointing up
    This hand is pointing its index finger up as if to point at something important. Emphasize a point, reiterate something, or otherwise point something out above using this emoji.
  • 🔡 input latin lowercase
    If you always type in ALL CAPS, you’ll sound angry. Lowercase characters are important too! The Input Latin lowercase emoji shows the button used as a toggle switch between uppercase and lowercase characters on a virtual keyboard. The emoji itself displays a lowercase “a”, “b”, “c”, and “d”.
  • Gemini
    If you are gentle, affectionate, curious, and maybe a little nervous, check your horoscope, you may be a Gemini. Those who were born between May 21 and June 21 identify with this zodiac sign .

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText