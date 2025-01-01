Is your hair very curly? You might use the curly loop emoji to describe it’s texture. The curly loop emoji shows a line that is curved and looped at the top. The curly loop emoji can be used in many ways. Use this emoji when you want to describe the curl shape or refer to something that has this shape like curly hair or a knot. Example: Angies hair is beautiful, but so hard to comb through because of her curls ➰
