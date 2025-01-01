Looks like you’ve got a new message. The Envelope with Arrow emoji shows the back of a square envelope with a red arrow pointing downwards at the top. The color of this emoji varies by the emoji keyboard. The envelope with arrow emoji is used to symbolize mail in all forms; digital and physical. This emoji is usually associated with mail, postal services, instant messages, and emails. It can also be used to represent a download taking place. You might see this emoji when you have a new message. Example: “Hey, I sent you a gift! Check your 📩”
