Have you seen the big story on the front page? The rolled-up newspaper emoji represents a newspaper that is delivered to your home. The rolled-up newspaper emoji shows a grey newspaper, rolled into a tube like shape, held together with a rubber band. The color of the rolled-up newspaper emoji varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is often associated with the press, the media, the news, newspaper, and tabloids. Example: Ben has a new 🗞 route
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.