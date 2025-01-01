Have you seen the big story on the front page? The rolled-up newspaper emoji represents a newspaper that is delivered to your home. The rolled-up newspaper emoji shows a grey newspaper, rolled into a tube like shape, held together with a rubber band. The color of the rolled-up newspaper emoji varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is often associated with the press, the media, the news, newspaper, and tabloids. Example: Ben has a new 🗞 route

Codepoints: 1F5DE FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )