The proclamation is now signed into law! A scroll was widely used in ancient times to write letters and create important documents like proclamations or bills. The scroll emoji shows a tan piece of paper with it’s ends rolled on each side. The scroll emoji is often used when talking about ancient laws, history books, colonial times, presidents, laws, classic writing, and anything relating to really old important documents. Many of these documents were written on with a quill pen. Use the scroll emoji when talking about ancient or historical writing. Example: The ancient Egyptian 📜 are being preserved at the museum!

Copy

Keywords: paper, scroll

Codepoints: 1F4DC

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )