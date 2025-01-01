Feeling fancy? Write your letter with a fountain pen. The fountain pen emoji shows a pen with a silver “nib” tip. The color of the fountain pen emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The fountain pen emoji usually appears in content involving signatures, calligraphy, or writing in general. The 45-degree tilt, with the nib facing downwards, indicates that the pen is in the act of writing. You can use this emoji to indicate that you are going to sign something important. Example: “Closed on the house today! 🖋️”

Codepoints: 1F58B FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )