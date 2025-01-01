This emoji shows a construction nut and bolt set. The two are fitted together. When you are working hard to get something done or put together, whether it is a true construction project or something else, you can use this emoji to show it. You can also use it as the alternative term, “screw” but know that innuendo does apply.

Keywords: bolt, nut, nut and bolt, tool

Codepoints: 1F529

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )