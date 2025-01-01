This emoji features a satellite dish that can be set up on roofs or in backyards. If you are trying to communicate something important and broadcast it out far and wide, this emoji can help communicate you are making an important announcement. You can also use it to represent aliens or extraterrestrials and communication with them if you are feeling a little silly.

Keywords: antenna, dish, satellite, outer space

Codepoints: 1F4E1

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )