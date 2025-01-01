Home

YayText!

Satellite antenna

This emoji features a satellite dish that can be set up on roofs or in backyards. If you are trying to communicate something important and broadcast it out far and wide, this emoji can help communicate you are making an important announcement. You can also use it to represent aliens or extraterrestrials and communication with them if you are feeling a little silly.

Keywords: antenna, dish, satellite, outer space
Codepoints: 1F4E1
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🔭 telescope
    The telescope emoji is your ticket to a whole world of space you’ve never seen before. Use this emoji when talking about astronomy or the wonders of the universe.
  • 🛰️ satellite
    Welcome to outer space. This is where a satellite lives. It orbits, collects information and acts as a tool for communication for people around the world.
  • 🖲️ trackball
    Aka. a computer mouse that doesn't move. Users can move the cursor around the screen by rolling the trackball in the right direction. Some people prefect using a trackball rather than the mouse for their computing and gaming needs.
  • 🌒 waxing crescent moon
    The Waxing Crescent Moon emoji features a round gold or silver moon being overtaken by a dark shadow, where only a small crescent of color can be seen on the far right side.
  • 🔩 nut and bolt
    In the middle of a construction project? Needing to put something together? Wanting to get a little saucy and punny? Then, this image of a nut and bolt is right for you.
  • 🔌 electric plug
    The electric plug emoji is portrayed as a black plug with two golden or silver colored metal prongs sticking out of it, depending on the platform. May also show a wire attached to it.
  • 📶 antenna bars
    The antenna bars are all about technology. They can represent cell service, a WiFi connection, or a phone plan.
  • 🌖 waning gibbous moon
    The Waning Gibbous Moon emoji features a mostly full moon, with a small crescent of shadow on the far right side.
  • 🔎 magnifying glass tilted right
    Take a closer look with the magnifying glass tilted right emoji. This emoji is usually seen online as a toggle switch to zoom in and out of something. The magnifying glass titled right emoji can be used when talking about detectives, science, a search, or clarification.
  • 🧪 test tube
    Are you doing some science experiments? The test tube emoji can be used to show chemicals being tested. It’s a clear tube with green liquid tiled on its side.
  • 🌓 first quarter moon
    The first quarter moon emoji reveals a yellowed moon half shroud in shadow on its left side.
  • 🩹 adhesive bandage
    Ouch! I scraped my knee. Do you have a band-air? An adhesive bandage, commonly referred to in some places as a band-aid is used to stop bleeding and keep infections out of a cut, wound or other injury. A bandage is also a symbol of a temporary fix.
  • 🚀 rocket
    They say shoot for the moon, and you’ll land among the stars. Well, you’ll need a rocket to get there. Hopefully, you make it to the moon, though.
  • 🌗 last quarter moon
    This last quarter moon emoji resembles a circular rock with the right-side cast in shadow. Feeling spooky? It will be dark, soon.
  • 🖥️ desktop computer
    If you are getting work done in your home or office, you may be working on a desktop computer. These machines are more permanent than laptops and have a lot more storage. Connect to the internet, turn on the screen, grab a mouse and get to work.
  • 🌔 waxing gibbous moon
    The Waxing Gibbous Moon emoji features a round, yellow moon, which is mostly full and has a small, dark crescent shadow on its far left side.
  • ⛏️ pick
    Looking for gold or just trying to get rid of some rocks? You’ll probably need a pickaxe. The pick emoji is used when talking about excavation and mining. Who knows you might find diamonds, silver or gold!
  • 🤖 robot
    Domo Arigato Mr. Roboto. Is it here to take over the world or is the robot emoji, just a friend looking to help out the human race?
  • anchor
    Looking for a way to anchor a conversation? Try the anchor emoji, which is a nice heavy way to keep a boat from floating away or to keep a group chat stationed at one topic. Evokes a popeye the sailorman tattoo vibe.
  • 🪐 ringed planet
    Since Saturn is the only planet with visible rings, this has got to be it. This emoji depicts the sixth planet from the sun.

