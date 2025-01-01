Home

Rocket

It’s time for a trip on this emoji rocket ship! This rocket emoji might bring to mind nostalgia from science class or even childhood dreams of becoming an astronaut. Either way, it’s going to space! With fiery fuel and a window to see planet Earth, this emoji is taking off!

Keywords: rocket, space
Codepoints: 1F680
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
