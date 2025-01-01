It’s time for a trip on this emoji rocket ship! This rocket emoji might bring to mind nostalgia from science class or even childhood dreams of becoming an astronaut. Either way, it’s going to space! With fiery fuel and a window to see planet Earth, this emoji is taking off!
