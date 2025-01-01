Home

Emoji

Milky way

Look up in the sky at night and you’ll be looking at the Milky Way galaxy. It’s huge and it’s just one of many galaxies in the universe. The milky way emoji shows an image of the milky way galaxy and it’s illuminating stars. The milky way is the galaxy that contains planet earth and it’s solar system. Use this emoji when talking about space, astronauts, stars, planets, the solar system, the galaxy, meteors, zodiac signs, aliens, science or astronomy. You can also use this emoji when talking about a romantic night under the stars, camping, or star watching. Example: We should be able to see all of the Milky Way 🌌 on our camping trip!

Keywords: milky way, space, outer space
Codepoints: 1F30C
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🌠 shooting star
    Make a wish! That’s a shooting star. This rare occurrence can only be seen in the night sky. Look closely at all of the stars in space and you may find one. They are supposed to be very lucky.
  • 🚀 rocket
    They say shoot for the moon, and you’ll land among the stars. Well, you’ll need a rocket to get there. Hopefully, you make it to the moon, though.
  • ☄️ comet
    Is that a shooting star or a flaming comet in the sky? Watch out, if the comet crashes to earth it will create a huge crater. Use the comet emoji when talking about outer space and space comets.
  • star
    Shine bright, you are a star. The star emoji represents achievement, talent, accomplishments, and outerspace. There are so many stars in the sky at night.
  • 🌟 glowing star
    A glowing star shows a star is so bright, it glows. You can use this to describe an actual star or someone’s glowing talent and personality.
  • 🧑‍🚀 astronaut
    “It’s a bird, it’s a plane, It’s something going to outer space.” “That rocket launch was awesome!” “I hope their space suits are working.” These may be the thoughts that go through your head when thinking about an astronaut going to the moon!
  • 🪐 ringed planet
    Since Saturn is the only planet with visible rings, this has got to be it. This emoji depicts the sixth planet from the sun.
  • 🔭 telescope
    The telescope emoji is your ticket to a whole world of space you’ve never seen before. Use this emoji when talking about astronomy or the wonders of the universe.
  • 🌜 last quarter moon face
    The last quarter moon face shows a crescent moon with a sly face on it in profile. This moon emoji is looking to the right, perhaps at a star or at another planet in the galaxy.
  • 🌗 last quarter moon
    This last quarter moon emoji resembles a circular rock with the right-side cast in shadow. Feeling spooky? It will be dark, soon.
  • 🌓 first quarter moon
    The first quarter moon emoji reveals a yellowed moon half shroud in shadow on its left side.
  • anchor
    Looking for a way to anchor a conversation? Try the anchor emoji, which is a nice heavy way to keep a boat from floating away or to keep a group chat stationed at one topic. Evokes a popeye the sailorman tattoo vibe.
  • 🌒 waxing crescent moon
    The Waxing Crescent Moon emoji features a round gold or silver moon being overtaken by a dark shadow, where only a small crescent of color can be seen on the far right side.
  • 🌔 waxing gibbous moon
    The Waxing Gibbous Moon emoji features a round, yellow moon, which is mostly full and has a small, dark crescent shadow on its far left side.
  • 🪨 rock
    This rock emoji shows a nice, big boulder, perfect for any geological needs.
  • 🌖 waning gibbous moon
    The Waning Gibbous Moon emoji features a mostly full moon, with a small crescent of shadow on the far right side.
  • 📡 satellite antenna
    Needing to communicate over long distances? Watching satellite TV? Wanting to get a satellite dish? Talking to aliens in outer space? Then, this emoji is the one for you.
  • 🛑 stop sign
    Stop right there! Halt. Freeze. You are denied permission to proceed any further. Use this emoji to stop someone dead in their tracks, or to remind them to look around before moving forward.
  • 🚤 speedboat
    The speedboat emoji is a bit smaller than the larger ship emojis, but is bigger than the canoe or sailboat. These boats are often used recreationally in lakes or small bodies of water.
  • 🌕 full moon
    The full moon emoji depicts the final moon phase: the full moon. In this phase, the moon is fully lit and looks like a large yellow or white circle. Use this when you’re feeling especially werewolf-ish.

