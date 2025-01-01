Look up in the sky at night and you’ll be looking at the Milky Way galaxy. It’s huge and it’s just one of many galaxies in the universe. The milky way emoji shows an image of the milky way galaxy and it’s illuminating stars. The milky way is the galaxy that contains planet earth and it’s solar system. Use this emoji when talking about space, astronauts, stars, planets, the solar system, the galaxy, meteors, zodiac signs, aliens, science or astronomy. You can also use this emoji when talking about a romantic night under the stars, camping, or star watching. Example: We should be able to see all of the Milky Way 🌌 on our camping trip!

Keywords: milky way, space, outer space

Codepoints: 1F30C

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )