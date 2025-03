The full moon emoji is in the final moon phase: the full moon night. In this phase, the moon is fully lit and looks like a great big circle. This emoji can be used in the context of werewolves or other canines that howl at the moon.

Keywords: full, moon, outer space

Codepoints: 1F315

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )